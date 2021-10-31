the shy portrayal of Indira Gandhi by Bollywood; Check out the movies here





Bhubaneswar: Today is the 36th anniversary of the death of India’s only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. She was murdered by her bodyguards on October 31, 1984, in retaliation for Operation Blue Star. Bollywood filmmakers have made films about the politicians and politics of India and a few have based them on the life and times of Indira Gandhi. Located during the state of emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi between 1975 and 1977,Indu Sarkar refers to several real incidents that took place during the period of forced vasectomies, slum demolition and police shooting at Turkman Gate in Delhi under the guise of city beautification, crackdown on the press and political activists , and minor and major acts of resistance. Madhur Bhandarkar’s film stars Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Supriya Vinod. Amu (2005) The film, starring Konkana Sen Sharma, traces the journey of a 21-year-old Native American girl during her visit to relatives in India, woven around the true events of the 1984 Sikh genocide. Shonali Bose made her debut as as a director with the film, based on her novel. Ka Cat Class (1977)

The film was a satirical version of Indira Gandhi’s government. Shabana Azmi, Utpal Dutt, and Raj Babbar starred in the film. He barely disguised any references to the Maruti Udyog car manufacturing company set up by Sanjay Gandhi, his good friend Rukhsana Sultan, Indira Gandhis almighty secretary RK Dhawan and the controversial god Dhirendra Brahmachari. Aandhi (1975) The Indian political drama film, starring Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen, and directed by Gulzar, invited its protagonist Aarti Devi (Suchitra Sen) to be compared to Gandhi. The film was reportedly based on the love story of Indira Gandhi and her husband Feroze Gandhi. Manufacturers have promoted Aandhi through posters that say “See your prime minister on screen” like the film released during Indira’s tenure. It was then banned. The ban was lifted after she lost the next election. More recently, Lara Duttas’ transformation into the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has attracted the most attention in The lower end of the bell (2021), a 1980s film is based on the story of an undercover RAW agent on a mission to rescue over 200 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

