These Bollywood stars to marry in 2021

It is only two months from the end of 2021. The wedding season will also begin by the end of the year. Fans are thrilled to see their favorite couples take seven laps. Today in our report we are going to tell you about the Bollywood couples who can get married in December 2021.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. According to reports, the two could tie the knot in December of this year. Ranbir and Alia could get married in December. In an interview, Ranbir said that if the outbreak hadn’t happened, he would have married Alia in 2020.

At the same time, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have been in a relationship for many years and now it looks like they will be getting married soon. There are reports that only a few close friends of Rajkumar and Patralekha will be invited to the private ceremony. Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha had wanted to get married for a long time, but the epidemic reversed their plan. Now it looks like they will be getting married soon. They also have a huge enthusiasm among their fans for the wedding of their favorite pairs.

5 gifts you can give to everyone on Diwali

This famous Bollywood actor said goodbye to OTT

This player plays matches for teams from two different countries