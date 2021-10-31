Halloween 2021 Be Very Afraid Soha Ali Khan’s Daughters Anushka Sharma Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate SEE PHOTOS





Image source: INSTA / SOHAALIKHAN / ANUSHKASHARMA ‘Be Very Afraid’ as Soha Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Daughters Celebrate Halloween 2021 | SEE THE PICTURES From pumpkins to pranks and communicating with the dead, Halloween is a patchwork celebration sewn together with religious and occult traditions that span centuries. Every year, October 31st is celebrated as Halloween day which marks the end of the harvest season with a festival called Healing. It also marked the Celtic New Year and was considered a period between the years, a magical time when the ghosts of the dead roamed the earth. . On the occasion of the festival, many took to social media and shared how they celebrated by dressing up in spooky outfits. Our Bollywood celebrities weren’t late in doing the same and glimpses of the same were shared by stars like Anushka Sharma, Soha Ali Khan and others on their respective Instagram handles. Ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 12 match against New Zealand on Sunday, several Indian players along with their wives and children celebrated Halloween. Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka shared a series of images from their low-key Halloween party in the UAE. In the photos we can see Vamika, the daughter of Anushka and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, dressed as a fairy with other children of cricketers, including Rohit Sharma’s daughter, R Ashwin’s daughters and Hardik Pandya. “Happy Halloween from this lovely group,” Anushka captioned the image. READ ALSO :Halloween 2021: date, history, meaning, best wishes, quotes, HD images and more Anushka also shared a group photo, in which she can be seen holding Vamika in her arms as Kohli posed next to her. She wrote: “And also from us.” Image source: INSTA Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika’s 2021 Halloween Celebration Image source: INSTA Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika’s 2021 Halloween Celebration Not just her, but even Soha shared a family photo on the gram featuring daughter Inaaya and actor husband Kunal Kemmu. Soha, in the photos, was seen disguised as a ghost with sunglasses while Kunal wore a modern all-white ensemble and a white wig. Speaking of the little one, she came dressed up as a unicorn with a golden horn and pink wings. She even shared a boomerang video from their Halloween-themed party. READ ALSO :“Stop Using Sidharth Shukla” Trends After Shehnaaz Gill’s Tribute Song; Aly Goni and others come in support The photos were captioned: “Be afraid, be very afraid. Halloween 2021.” Not just them, but many celebrities wished everyone the Halloween event. Mouni took to Instgaram and sharing a photo of herself wrote, “Ghost town and haunted love .. happy Halloween.” Jennifer Winget, sharing her photos on Instagram, wrote: “Shhh! Or the voices in my head will have to scream. #HappyHalloween #Gothic #Goth #jenniferwinget # BlackMagicWoman # LittleGothicHorrors.” Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently on vacation with her family, shared a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan and wrote: “Watch everyone’s Halloween looks while relaxing by the pool # Halloween2021 # desert atmosphere # My son. “ The day before October 31, it was All Hallows Eve, which gradually turned into Halloween. The Celts believed that on the night of the 31st, the border between the world of the living and the world of spirits thinned. READ ALSO :Bijlee Bijlee OUT: Shweta Tiwari Can’t Keep Calm As Daughter Palak, Singer Harrdy Sandhu’s Song Comes Out -With ANI inputs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/halloween-2021-be-very-afraid-soha-ali-khan-anushka-sharma-daughters-bollywood-celebs-celebrate-see-pics-743055 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos