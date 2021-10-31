Bollywood ‘talks about memorable experiences





MUMBAI: Actress Aahana Kumra, who plays a talent agent in “Call My Agent: Bollywood”, is happy with the response the Netflix series has received and says the show will turn out to be an absolutely “fun” masala entertainer. “. Speaking of the incredible response to the trailer, Aahana said, “I’m glad the“ Call My Agent ”trailer has been released and so far the reviews have been great with positive feedback and everyone is clearly thrilled to see her. It’s been pretty overwhelming so far and the show will turn out to be an absolutely fun masala artist. “ Shedding light on her character, she said: “‘Amal, as a talent agent, has to go through a myriad of emotions every day, because getting acting jobs or setting up projects is not the cup. everyone’s tea. “ Aahana added, “She’s a seasoned talented head and she knows who she’s dealing with every day. There are a lot of fragile egos to be dealt with in the entertainment industry, and Amal is quite something. one that’s been in the business for a long time. “ The character is also special as this is the first time she will play a gay character on screen. “I’m playing gay for the very first time, and it was scary for me but it was also very exciting, and I also got to share the screen space with a very dear friend, Anuschka Sawhney, who plays my love in the show, and it was fun, ”she said with visible excitement. The series is inspired by the French show called “Dix Pour Cent”, and it also stars a stellar cast of Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Ayush Mehra. Regarding the experience of working with the talents on the show, Aahana said, “I have been fortunate enough to work with so many actors, each from a different space, and working with Shaad was magical. I thought that I had so much energy until I met Shaad – he’s so energetic, he reacts quickly and he’s very sure when he has a chance. “ “It’s a stellar cast and the reason it’s gotten bigger is because it’s going to air on Netflix. The exciting part is even the original is on Netflix. I admire Camille Cottin and she’s phenomenal, just like everyone in the cast, ”she added. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the series is directed by Shaad Ali and will be available on Netflix from October 29. SOURCE: IANS

