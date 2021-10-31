Actor Octavio Ocaa, “Benito”, de Vecinos, dies with bullet to the head

Actor Octavio Ocaa, best known for his role as “Benito Rivers” in the series Neighbors, died after being shot in the head.

So far, it’s unclear who shot the actor inside his truck.

The Mexican public prosecutor announced that in the truck where the actor and two other subjects were traveling, a firearm, a percussion shell and ballistic evidence were found on the roof of the unit, just above of the driver.

The testimonies collected from the two people who were traveling in the van indicate that they knew the actor and that yesterday afternoon, Friday October 29, while walking in the streets of the municipality of Cuautitln Izcalli, the municipal police officers will have arrested them; However, the driver did not stop walking and accelerate to avoid being stopped, which triggered a hunt.

“One of the companions said the driver was carrying a gun, which he had taken from the vehicle’s glove compartment. During the chase, the driver lost control of the aircraft and it crashed into the side of the road, where the driver was found with a gunshot wound to the head and the two companions were left behind. were secured by elements of the municipal police, ”said the prosecutor. detailed in a press release.

According to the prosecutor, “both the witnesses who traveled with the deceased, as well as the municipal police officers who tried to stop the unit, indicated that there was no exchange of gunfire ”.

The agency said it maintains various expert tests, including those related to forensics, chemistry, photography and the mechanics of facts to clarify how Octavio Ocaa lost his life.

We are defeated. I can’t sleep, I can’t stop crying and shaking. RIP Octavio Ocaa, our dear Benito in #Neighbors My condolences to his parents and sisters. A big hug full of love. Thank you for so much laughter and for sharing your angel. – Eduardo Espaa (@laloespana) October 30, 2021

Octavio Ocaa was born on November 7, 1998 in Villahermosa, Tabasco; and he had recently become engaged to his girlfriend.

According to Televisa, the actor started his career in the program Family with Chabeloin a section called Chiquillos y chiquillas.

Octavio’s life on television began when he accompanied his twin sisters, Bertha and Ana Leticia, on the recordings of Family with Chabelo, where they were part of a section. On some of these occasions, the little red-haired boy “was discovered” by Eugenio Derbez.

I met Eugenio and I said to him: It’s you who spells like Longe Moco, as a fan I imitated him and caught his attention. I told him I wanted to make money and play, he took me (to a casting) and I stayed, he said in an interview with Los Angeles Times.

During the casting, the red-haired boy convinced Csar Bono, who plays Frankie Rivers in the comedy Neighbors, and the producer, Elas Solorio, to give him a role in the series.

I played in soap operas Lola once, I give you life and Mexicana and gero and shot the movie: Love letter by letter, among others.

Agree with Television, his passion was football and he retired from acting to realize his dream of playing. Years later he was surprised when he returned to Neighbors with his character of ‘Benito’ at the adult stage.

With information from Televisa.