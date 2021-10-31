Stanley Tucci savor it all

Stanley Tucci has been in front of the camera in one form or another for nearly four decades now. He has always had that certain lean of a movie star, has always been a master of the charismatic brood. But it wasn’t until April of last year, at the age of fifty-nine, that he became a real sex symbol of the digital age. It was a few weeks after the start of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and Tuccis’ wife, literary agent Felicity Blunt, filmed a short phone clip in their London home of her husband mixing it up with a Negroni, the classic Italian cocktail, as he recounted his process step by step. The video is three minutes and seventeen seconds of obscene domestic fantasy: a man stands in front of a built-in bar filled with high-end liquor and elegant glassware; he jokes while flirting with his wife; his hands move with the fluidity of a man of confidence who deals an ace from the bottom of the bridge. Tucci is well built, gently muscled, with glasses, a little arched, a little icy. In the background, a tidy children’s playroom is barely visible, a testament to life beyond the cocktail party. The video, posted on Instagram, has gone viral.

As Tucci explains in his new memoir, Taste: My life through food, his career has revolved around the world of food and drink almost from the start. The book is a decidedly non-Hollywood memoir that traces Tucci’s path from the son (and grandson) of beautifully talented Italian American cooks to his most recent project, the CNN series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, in which he plays the role of culinary guide. He writes that the realization that food, not action, is his life’s central passion came in 2017, after he was diagnosed with oral cancer, the treatment of which destroyed his taste buds. and left him temporarily dependent on food. tube. Food not only nourishes me, it enriches me, he writes. All of me. Mind, body and soul. Tucci and I recently spoke via video chat at the New Yorker Festival. Our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, discusses the process of writing a memoir, the importance of truth in art, and why terrible meals aren’t always bad.

You wrote two cookbooks. Both, as many cookbooks do, include somewhat memorial aspects. But your new book is a real memory. How did it feel to get started on a project like this?

I’ve taken notes on food over the years, and thought maybe I would compile them into a book of observations and thoughts. It was suggested to me, by the editors, that I write a brief, and I thought, well, is that true? Is it interesting? But they told me to try, so I did, and when I started writing it, it started to make sense.

I still absorbed information in different ways visually, orally, kinesthetically, etc., but I realized that much of the way I absorbed everything I experienced was done through my mouth. It was therefore logical that memories take this form. I think maybe people expected it to be more about the movies, or more about the celebrities or the gossip, and I’m afraid I’m not really interested in that. What interests me is the relationship between what you do in your job and then what you do outside of your job, be it looking after your children or cooking or playing sports or music. . And then how do these two things, or whatever number of things, go together? These are all the things that make up you.

Did you know who you would be, the person that all of those pieces would make up before you started working on the project, or did it come together while you were working on it?

The answer is both. I had known for many years that food was something that appealed to me. Certainly, after doing Big Night, twenty-five years ago, and then, after doing Julie & Julia, I got more and more interested in food. Every time I went to a restaurant, if it was a good restaurant, I would find a way to shamelessly sneak into the kitchen, so that I could kind of see how they work and what the setup was, and maybe be asking how they made a certain dish. It was fascinating to me. It became all I could think of, even when I was taking action. So I knew that was who I was. But, when I started writing, I realized that was even more of who I was, if that makes sense.

How did you go about composing these stories? Have you checked with other people to make sure their memories match yours?

I wrote a lot about my parents in the book, my parents are my heroes and I contacted them and I said to them: Do you remember this story? That’s what happened ? Then they would say: No, it was this year, and so on. I’m sure I got a number of things wrong regardless. I’ve spoken to chef friends I’ve known over the years to make it as specific as possible. But then, of course, it’s always the experience of someone cooking, it’s your impression, your feeling, your experience.

You write about those amazing memories of your mother’s cooking and the food that came out of your grandparents’ kitchens. When did you start cooking yourself?

When I was married to Kate, my first wife, who passed away eleven years ago. She loved the food. We loved cooking together, and she taught me things that I didn’t know, and I taught her things that she didn’t know. As we traveled more and more, we became more interested in food and experimenting with recipes. Then when I met Felicity, after Kate passed away, she was the same: food was a big part of her life. I was introduced to the way she cooked, the things she cooked, the restaurants in England. I live here in London now, and luckily it’s a food mecca. A lot of people don’t think so. If you say, Oh I live in London, they go [making a skeptical face], Oh, how’s the food? Well, this is really awesome.

To say that food is a sensory experience may be a bit tautological, but it seems to me from this book, from your movies, from your CNN show, that the sensuality and physicality of food is very important to you.

When you really watch someone eat, when you watch someone eat an oyster, there’s something really satisfying about it. You watch someone take a mussel and then eat the mussel, and then they use that mussel to pull out the next mussel and keep using that mussel to pull out something really beautiful about it. It becomes like a kind of weird little dance. Just watching people in a kitchen move around is very beautiful. His ballet. I like this.

It reminds me of my favorite scene from Big Night. The timpani, I think, gets all the attention and all the glory. But, for me, that was always the final scene of the movie, that wordless, uninterrupted five-minute take of you making a frittata from start to finish. Balletique, I think, in fact, is a word that I used in The New Yorker to describe this scene.

Truly?

Unless my editor cut it, but the word definitely came to my mind. There is something very choreographed about the cooking ritual.

I mean, this scene is obviously choreographed, because it’s locked into that frame, which is the proscenium, really. What I’m looking at right now here [gestures at video-chat screen] is a rectangle, and it’s your blockage inside. Any successful blockage is in a way ballet.

I was surprised at how many details in your memoir I recognized from Big Night, which is not an autobiographical film. Do you collect these moments as they come, or do they only merge when the story starts to fall into place?

I don’t think you can consciously say I’ll remember it. If you do, you will never remember it. They kind of get up as you suddenly write something down, it’s just coming from a weird part of your brain, and you’re like, Oh, yeah! Yes! That’s it! You make all of these connections. What word do I want?anchors for things. It’s a word my drama teacher used. It can be a smell, a touch, a sound, a taste. There are things, really little things, in life that we remember, and suddenly if we want to put pen to paper or recreate something as an actor or as a painter, these images come to you. They are ingrained in your subconscious because they are important. Why are they important? It is purely an individual thing. They are not necessarily traumatic or dramatic. It could be something very simple, like a pencil you once held, the color of the pencil, and where you were. You can then take that pencil and turn it into an entire piece, or a painting, or a movie, or whatever the genesis. I think these little things have real meaning. There are, of course, huge and traumatic experiences that have real repercussions on us. But it’s the little things, in a way, that individualize us as artists.