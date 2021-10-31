Interview with Alec Baldwin: the actor speaks for the first time in front of the camera since the shooting of the film “Rust”, cries Halyna Hutchins: VIDEO

MANCHESTER, Vermont – Alec baldwin told the paparazzi he was not allowed to talk about the details of the shooting that took place on the set of his latest movie, “Rust,” but he had things to say about the deceased woman, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In a video obtained by ABC News, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin appeared on camera outside his Vermont home.

“I am not allowed to comment as this is an ongoing investigation,” Baldwin told those gathered. “I received the order from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department. I cannot answer any questions about the investigation.” I can not. “

Hutchins died after Baldwin unloaded a propeller pistol on the set of his movie. She was 42 years old.

The director of the film, Joël Souza, 48, suffered a shoulder injury.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin told the paparazzi of Hutchins. “The day I got to Santa Fe to start filming, I took her to dinner with director Joel.”

Baldwin’s wife tried to cut him off and he said ‘excuse me’ for waving, saying, ‘We were a very, very … well oiled crew making a movie together and then this horrible event happened. “

Authorities are investigating the shooting.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said at a joint press conference between the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday that Baldwin fired a “suspected live bullet.”

“The facts are clear: a gun has been handed over to Mr. Baldwin,” Mendoza said. “The weapon is functional and fired live ammunition, killing Ms. Hutchins and injuring Mr. Souza.”

Baldwin reiterated in the four-minute video released on Saturday that he had been repeatedly told he was not authorized to speak about the ongoing investigation.

He invited more questions, and Baldwin’s wife got angry when one of those who asked the question couldn’t remember Cutchins name.

“Her name is Halyna,” said Hilaria. “If you’re spending that long waiting for us, you should know his name.”

Baldwin said he met Hutchins’ husband and young son after the incident, but said he “doesn’t know how to categorize” how the meeting unfolded.

“The guy is overwhelmed with grief,” Baldwin said. “There are fortuitous accidents on film sets every now and then, but nothing like that. It’s one in a trillion episode.”

The actor, who also produces “Rust”, said he was “in constant contact” with Hutchins’ husband and son who are “in shock”.

“We look forward to the sheriff’s department telling us what their investigation has yielded,” Baldwin said.

He said he couldn’t answer whether or not he would be working on another film set involving guns like the ones used on the set of “Rust”.

“I know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of guns on film sets is something that interests me enormously,” Baldwin said. “But remember, something I think is important and that is how many bullets have been fired in movies and TV shows over the past 75 years? This is America. How many bullets have exploded , almost all without incident. “

If something goes wrong and as a result of “this horrible catastrophic thing, new measures must be taken,” he said, including the possibility of using rubber or plastic guns.

“It’s not for me to decide,” said Baldwin. “There is an urgent need for you to understand that I am not an expert in this field, so whatever decision others take, this is the best way to protect the safety of people on film sets, I am for it. supportive and I will cooperate with it in any way that I can. “

The Baldwins, who have six children together, declined to say why they were staying in Vermont and asked to no longer be followed as they said their children were in the car crying because they were being chased.

ABC-owned television channels contributed to this report.