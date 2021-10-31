Actor Puneeth Rajkumar buried with full state honors: The Tribune India





Bangalore, October 31 Kannada movie star Puneeth Rajkumar was buried with full state honors on Sunday morning at the Kanteerava studio here, next to his parents. Deemed to be the star of the Kannada cinema, Puneeth, the youngest of five children of actor and morning idol Dr Rajkumar, died of cardiac arrest on Friday at the age of 46. The last journey of the actor’s remains began around 5:30 a.m. from Kanteerava Stadium, where it had been kept since Friday night for thousands of fans and supporters to pay their final respects, at the Kanteerava studio, the last resting place, covering a distance of about 13 km. The mortal remains arrived at the studio around 6:30 a.m. Puneeth was buried early in the morning, well ahead of the 10 a.m. scheduled time. According to an official government statement, for security reasons, with the consent of family members, the last rites of Puneeth were performed well ahead of schedule. Several political dignitaries, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several of his cabinet colleagues, former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah, state congress leader DK Shivakumar, host of film personalities and family members Rajkumar, were among those who paid a final tribute to the deceased. actor. Bommai, who had seen Puneeth since his childhood, became moved and was seen kissing his forehead before the last rites. For reasons of safety and space constraints in the studio, access to the last rites was limited to certain dignitaries and family members. Puneeth received full state honors, as the police marching band played the national anthem and police personnel fired three shots into the air, followed by two minutes of silence as a sign of respect. The national tricolor that was wrapped over Puneeth’s body was then handed over to his wife Ashwini Revanth by Chief Minister Bommai. After the actor’s death, the state government announced that his last rites would be performed with state honors at the home of Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi at Kanteerava Studio, next to his father and mother. The last rites were performed according to Ediga traditions by the nephew of Puneeth and the eldest son of actor Raghavendra Rajkumar, Vinay Rajkumar. Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vanditha, older brothers Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and a host of family members bade their tearful farewells to their loved one. Although the final journey and the last rites took place early in the morning, hundreds of his fans had gathered outside the Kanteerava studio and on the procession route to say their last goodbyes. Thousands of grieving fans had flocked since Friday night to the city’s Kanteerava Stadium from different parts of the state to pay their last respects to their favorite actor. – PTI

