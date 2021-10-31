Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanrayana hospitalized in Hyderabad





During a career spanning six decades, the veteran actor has appeared in nearly 800 Telugu films.

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanrayana, 86, was hospitalized with health problems in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the veteran actor slipped and fell earlier in the week at his home in the city. He was transferred to a private hospital on the night of Saturday, October 30 for treatment and his condition is believed to be stable. The actor is known for the versatile roles he has played, and over a career spanning nearly six decades he has starred in around 800 films. Kaikala Satyanrayana has also produced many films and also been involved in politics. He was elected deputy for Machilipatnam constituency in the 11 Lok Sabha elections. He was part of the Telugu Desam Party. The actor began his film career as a hero with the release in 1959, Sipayi Kuthuru, which was produced by Chengayya. Although the film was not a commercial success, his acting skills were noticed by the Telugu film industry. During the early stages of his career, he was picked as the villain in multiple strokes. He later went on to play various other roles as a character artist. Over the years, he has played the friend, father and even grandfather of the main actor in several Telugu films. Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanrayana admitted to hospital and health is now stable#KaikalaSatyanarayana #NTVNews #NTVTelugu pic.twitter.com/dSCQDGjPM0 NTV Telugu (@NtvTeluguLive) October 31, 2021 Whether it was a comedic role or an on-screen villain, the actor immersed himself in the character and took on the role with ease. Some of the most famous actors from the movies include Lava Kusa, Narthanasala, Kurukshethram, and Gola Nagamma among others. During his early days in the Telugu film industry, Kaikala Satyanrayana worked as the body double of lead actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao in several films, as both had similar physique. The veteran actor also won a Nandi Award and also received a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Read: He simplified everything, says Parvathy while working with Puneeth

