Puneeth Rajkumar buried with full state honors in Bengaluru – The New Indian Express





Express news service BENGALURU: Kannada actor, singer and popular film producer Puneeth Rajkumar (46), who died of a massive heart attack on Friday morning, was laid to rest at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. The actor’s remains, which had been held at Kanteerava Stadium for the public since Friday evening, were moved from there at 4.30am. Before the start of the actor’s final journey, Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, kissed on the forehead amid the uncontrollable grief of the actor’s family members. The actor was taken in a procession from the stadium to the Sree Kanteerava studios, where all arrangements were made for his last rites. Throughout the procession, thousands of his fans walked the procession while others tried to catch a last glimpse of the actor standing on the balconies and terraces of the buildings crossing the route. The procession arrived at the studio at around 5:45 am and there was no entrance for the public and only family, friends, relatives and VIPs were allowed. As this was a state funeral, a salute of arms was fired and the national flag was handed over by CM Bommai to Puneeth’s wife, Ashwini. ALSO READ: “Appu came to me with a complaint of weakness” – Dr B Ramana Rao, cardiologist based in Bengaluru As Ashwini and his daughters Drithi and Vanditha watched the devastated rituals, actor brother Shivarajkumar was inconsolable. Appu was buried next to his parents, the morning idol of Kannada Rajkumar and Parvathamma, at 7:38 a.m. Kannada’s film industry and millions of its admirers have tearfully bid farewell to beloved actor #PuneethRajukumar as he rests next to his father, the iconic Dr Rajkumar and his mother Parvathamma in #KanteeravaStudio in Bangalore at 7:38 a.m. @XpressBengaluru @NewIndianXpress MG Chetan (@mg_chetan) October 31, 2021 Thousands of people had gathered outside the studio and the funeral was screened at several locations outside for the public to watch. An intensive police deployment was carried out in and around the studio to avoid any untoward incidents. Actors V Ravichandran, Upendra, Sudeep, Ganesh, Duniya Vijay, Yash, Sudharani, Shruthi, Rashmika Madnanna and several others attended the funeral. READ ALSO: RIP Puneeth Rajkumar – Powerstar’s NRI fan blasts late actor’s name across the sky Actor-in-law Raghavendra Rajkumar thanked the audience for their cooperation over the past two days and thanked Bengaluru City Police for working day and night since Friday. He called on the audience not to come to the studio as there will be no entry for the next two days. The last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar took place in the premises of the Kanteerava studio. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS) The 46-year-old actor has starred in 29 films since his acting debut in 2002 in “Appu,” his latest release being “Yuvarathnaa,” released in April earlier this year. His other notable performances include “Raam”, “Hudugaru” and “Anjani Putra”. Relatives and friends of actor Puneeth Rajkumar offering pooja Video : @shrirambn @NewIndianXpress @ santwana99 pic.twitter.com/O1byhbbECx TNIE Karnataka (@XpressBengaluru) October 31, 2021

