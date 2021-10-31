Archana Puran Singh gives Krushna Abhishek a quick kick for calling her parda outfit. To concern

Archana Puran Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video with Krushna Abhishek from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He imitated Dharmendra in the clip and she called him Dharam ji.

In the video, Archana was sitting on a vegetable cart as Krushna approached her from behind. After exchanging greetings, he seemed to compliment her but not without making fun of her. Kya lag rahi hain aap! Maine aapko pehchana hi nahi, mujhe laga palak ki gathiya padhi hui hai (Wow, you look fabulous. I didn’t recognize you, I thought it was a bunch of spinach), he told her.

Krushna then told Archana that she was indeed very beautiful. He then turned his attention to her outfit and said, Yeh parda mujhe dengi, chroma shoot tha mera (Can I borrow this curtain? I need it for a chroma shoot). +

Archana kindly asked Krushna to come closer to her and then surprised him with a quick kick in the butt. Miss Braganza aha melody playing in the background, a nod to her character in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In another video shared on Instagram by Archana, Rajkummar Rao imitated his character as Miss Braganza. At one point, they both recited lines from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai together. +

Archana often shoots videos on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and host Kapil Sharma has teased her about it on a number of occasions. In a video she shared in August, he said she was trying to increase the number of her followers on Instagram.

As Archana asked Kapil why he was jealous, he flexed for her and joked, Meri bhi le lo na, principal doon koi shirtless turned? Raaton raat badhaun aapke 700 followers (Shoot me too. Should I pose shirtless and increase your follower count to 700 overnight).