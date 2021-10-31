BJ Novak’s face is everywhere and he agrees | Entertainment





Episodic television had its origins in radio, which featured short stories that repeated themselves week to week and kept listeners coming back for more. There were drama series, children’s adventure programs, and mysteries, each attracting a very different audience. Although the medium has shifted from radio to television, audiences still want to be entertained by shows that tell an ongoing story. What makes a good TV episode, though? Is there a magic formula? Are these moving love stories, intricate intrigue, cliffhangers at the edge of your seat, quiet moments that speak volumes, hysterical scenes, or perfectly placed pop culture references? Stacker compiled data on all TV episodes with over 5,000 votes on IMDb, and ranked them according to IMDb user rating, with ties broken by number of votes. In the interest of maintaining a diverse roster and reducing the dominance that some shows may have on the roster (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, and Mr. Robot, in particular), shows have been capped at five episodes. Whether it’s a chemistry professor with cancer turned meth maker, a group of gladiators fighting for their freedom, a talkative horse living in Hollywood and struggling with addiction, or a group of teenagers killing vampires after a hard day at school, these episodes feature the most interesting characters on television. With storylines ranging from ridiculous to tragic, enchanting to maddening, they represent a wide range of genres including miniseries, animated series, comedies, dramas, season openings, finals of series, foreign subtitled series and everything in between. These incredible shows, loved by fans and critics alike, make television one of Americans’ favorite pastimes. They feature epic battle sequences, technologically advanced shots, jaw-dropping locations, and some of the most remarkable and memorable moments ever seen on the small screen. This data, compiled as recently as July 30, 2020, includes 100 episodes from 41 different shows. Sit down, have a snack, and get your remote ready. After reading the Stackers list, you’ll want to switch to full-fledged couch potato mode. These episodes are what makes television worthy of a frenzy… well, worthy of a frenzy. Enjoy the 100 best TV episodes of all time, ad-free! You may also like: 50 iconic female friendships on screen

