Offspring actor Matt Le Nevez is started by Celebrity MasterChef

Actor Matt Le Nevez was sent to Celebrity MasterChef’s kitchen on Sunday night.

The 42-year-old was graceful in defeat when Judge Andy Allen told him he had failed to cut the mustard with his dish of duck and mash.

“Dude, the flavor of the mash is there,” Andy began.

“Like, you loaded it with butter and seasoning, which you have to do.” It’s just … it’s a little grainy.

‘Then the duck breast. My rendering could have been, you know, a little better.

The Offspring star, however, only offered a sweet farewell to the judges after being called up for the rookie mistake.

Today I felt like I was back on stage or having a big day on a film set with all the pressure of getting it right, ”said the beloved actor

“I enjoyed learning and I’m a better cook now than when I first came here,” he added.

He was then hugged by the rest of the cast in a farewell.

Then speaking to Ten, Matt said he had no regrets.

“I wanted to learn as much as I could about cooking duck because I’ve never cooked a duck in my life,” the actor said.

‘I thought I might have a chance to survive, I thought it might fall and Dilruk [Jayasinha] and me because I knew Tilly [Ramsay] would be fine because she is an amazing chef, ”he said.

Matt went on to say that he had always been a fan of the reality show.

“I never wanted to do reality TV, but for me, that’s not it, it’s a show that highlights and illustrates cooking,” he said.

“I really wanted to have the chance to learn from the judges and the experience and try to be a better cook because families revolve around cooking.”

Matt chose to support the People Stories charity during his time on Celebrity Masterchef, which provides educational support to children inregional and remote areas of Cambodia.

Celebrity MasterChef continues Monday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 10