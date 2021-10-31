Ashleigh Banfield responds to ex-NBC coworker Katie Couric





Someone younger and cuter was always around the corner, “Katie Couric writes in” Going There. “ “For a minute there, Ashleigh Banfield was the next big thing,” she continues. sabotage. Banfield, who worked at MSNBC and NBC News during the years Couric co-hosted “Today”, is now on the NewsNation cable channel with a nightly news show called “Banfield”. She responded to Couric’s remarks about her on the air, saying: I was pretty stunned to find out what Katie wrote. … This is simply not true. Following:‘Most dismayed’: Karen Drew, Diana Lewis and other women from Detroit TV react to Katie Couric’s book Following:Katie Couric says controversy surrounding her new book is a “weird and deliberate interpretation” Banfield says that when she was on a mission in Afghanistan in the early 2000s, a reporter called her father, who was almost 80 years old and extremely senile and lived in a nursing home. “The reporter asked, are you scared for your daughter? Yes, he replied. And I think NBC should take her home and give her a desk job like Katie’s. It’s a long way from even being able to leave this facility, Banfield said. And even less tell it to whoever wants to hear it. It hurt me deeply. “ Banfield went on to say: I have admired (Couric) for years and years, and still do! It saddens me that we were not able to collaborate; it saddens me that she did not want to guide me. I think mentoring women in this profession is one of the best investments … and not just on TV, in everything! Banfield, it turns out, does more than just talk about helping others. On Thursday, Britain’s Daily Mail reported that she had enlisted Savannah Guthrie, Mika Brzezinski and other senior journalists to help run a mentorship program she is launching through NewsNation.

