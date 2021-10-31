Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan released from prison after 28 days





Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has finally returned home after spending three weeks in jail on a drug possession case. The 23-year-old left Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on Saturday morning, according to the India time. He was released on bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, but was not released until Saturday because his lawyers missed the 5:30 p.m. deadline to submit his documents. Actor Juhi Chawla posted an INR 100,000 bond for him on Friday. As part of his bond, Aryan will have to surrender his passport and report to the NCB office every Friday. He arrived at his family home in Mannat in front of a huge crowd of fans of his father. They played dhol to celebrate his release. Crowds of journalists had also gathered for his return. His home, Mannat, was also decorated to celebrate his return and Diwali. Aryan, 23, was arrested by the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau in an October 2 raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai with two other people and charged with possession of narcotics. He was remanded in custody until October 7 and brought to court. He was presented in court again on October 8, 14 and 20, his application for bail was denied each time. He then applied to the Bombay High Court and obtained redress after three consecutive days of hearing. The NCB said it recovered 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 MDMA pills and INR 133,000 during the raid. However, none of the drugs recovered were in the possession of the Aryans. BCN argued it didn’t matter and said he was a regular drug user according to his WhatsApp conversations. Aryan’s lawyer, on the other hand, argued that the conversations were taken out of context and were not about drug use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://images.dawn.com/news/1188693/shah-rukh-khans-son-aryan-released-from-jail-after-28-days The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos