actor Kevin Costner brings his band to Tucson for a concert | Music





“He’s just too awesome and I’m sure a lot of people will come and see him along with Blair Forward and Larry Cobb,” said Costner, the star of the popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” which was the inspiration for Modern West’s latest album. I didn’t care how tired I was, I was going to Tucson because these guys have people who love them and want to hear them play. We play hard and we play long, and I think for people who like John the longer the better. “Tales From Yellowstone” is Modern West’s second concept album based on a TV show starring Costner. It follows the band’s 2012 album “Famous For Killing Each Other: Music From and Inspired By Hatfields & McCoys,” which peaked at No. 14 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. It was inspired by the Showtime 2012 miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys” which won Costner a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Movie or Miniseries. Costner said Friday’s concert will be based on the group’s five studio albums dating back to their 2008 debut album, “Untold Truths.” They will also play some songs that have not yet been recorded. “I think they were the only band playing live stuff that we barely rehearsed,” said Costner. “The band is confident in things and I love it.” During an interview last month, Costner also opened up about his film career. “I want to play the second half of my career doing exactly what I want to do in the movies.” Field Of Dreams Major League Baseball game played on the field made famous by his 1989 film “Field of Dreams”.

