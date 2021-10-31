Obama helps induct Jay-Z into Rock & Roll Hall of FameExBulletin







toggle legend Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for The Rock and Ro Rapper Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, in a star-studded ceremony that featured tributes from former President Barack Obama and comedian Dave Chappelle. The induction makes Jay-Z one of the few solo rappers to ever be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside artists like Notorious BIG, Tupac Shakur and his 2021-inducted colleague LL Cool J. The 23 Grammy winner’s legacy was celebrated in a video presentation which included remarks from Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Samuel L. Jackson, among others. Obama’s remarks came in a separate recording, in which he spoke about what Jay-Z’s music meant to him at pivotal times in his life and in his presidency. “I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s lyrics at different times in my life, whether it’s sweeping the dirt off my shoulder during the election campaign, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary. anniversary of Selma’s march to Montgomery, “Obama noted, according to images of the speech posted on social media. “Today Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American Dream, a dream he has helped fulfill for other young people like him.” “So let me be one of the first to welcome Home Kid Marcy… as an official member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer,” he continued. It was not the first time that Obama paid tribute to the rapper. The former president previously honored Jay-Z in 2017, when he became the very first rapper to enter the Songwriters Hall of Fame. “I’m pretty sure I’m still the only president listening to Jay Z’s music in the Oval Office,” he said at the time. Jay-Z was also inducted in person by Chappelle, who in recent weeks has been mired in controversy after playing transphobic material in a new Netflix special. “I am honored to have had the chance to know you,” said Chappelle, according to a transcription comments posted through Rolling stone. “You are black excellence, how great we can be.” “[We] I was told that hip-hop is a fad, “Jay-Z noted in his acceptance speech. “Much like punk rock, it gave us that anti-culture, that sub-genre. And there were heroes in it.” After the ceremony the rapper tweeted, “Thanks to everyone in this video package, I will definitely cry in the car.” In addition to Jay-Z, the roster of 2021 nominees celebrated at the ceremony included The Foo-Fighters, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and The Go-Go’s. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air in full on November 20 on HBO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/31/1050928666/barack-obama-honors-jay-z-at-his-rock-roll-hall-of-fame-induction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos