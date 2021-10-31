Naples and Everglades City music festivals November 6-7 promises fun

There’s a weekend ahead: indie music from Florida on Saturday November 6 and an eclectic gospel-led concert on Sunday November 7.

The profits of the two days go to good causes as well as happy ears. Pack your sunscreen and an appetite for Everglades City Music Festival Saturday. So get ready to sing along with the “Psalms, Hymns & Spiritual Songs” concert at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Sunday:

Everglades City Music Festival

The music of hand clapping, tapping of the feet and singing songs will send vibrations through the village to help restore its historic bank building.

The 1927 pilaster block building was the county bank when Everglades City served as the county seat. But after Hurricane Donnain 1960, when the government moved to Naples, its business was gone. New lives like a spa and boarding house haven’t caught on, and hurricane-propelled floodwaters have left her in need of a major overhaul.

Historical context:Preservation Society Obtains Keys to First Collier County Bank; content for sale at clearance sale

Following:ArtisNaples has a new COVID policy. This is what it means

The Everglades Society for Historic Preservation rose to the challenge when the building was offered to them. They are determined to restore it to its impressive old condition to house the historic society and boutique trade.

Florida artists are teaming up to help with a concert, and some jam and area artists have donated works for auction.

Favorite local and regional artists such as J Robert Houghtaling, Cottondale Marsh, Raiford Starke, Val Wisecracker & Zip Robertson, The Florida Boys and Marie Nofsinger will host the afternoon, and occasional audience participation is a given. Songs that tell about life in Florida, such as “Mangrove Music”, and ballads like “Eye to Eye” are in the mix.

Works by artists from the region will be auctioned off to help the fund.

Everglades City is mobilizing to help its people and music is its best voice, said Marya Repko, one of its organizers and representative of the Historical Society: “We organized a similar music festival in January 2015 to benefit the Smallwood Store when they were fighting to keep developers from digging their way. The digging has been halted, and the group hopes the cause will be just as successful.

Alas, there are no bank tours as there is currently exploration work going on.

“We opened up some of the interior walls to see what we have,” as Repko said. “If you can see the original structure, you can see where things like the windows have been changed.”

PICTURES:See the best concerts for November in Fort Myers, Naples, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs

Hertz Arena:Expect more big gigs, big tours in 2022

But the proximity Everglades Museum, with vestiges of the region’s wildlife, is open. Those with admission armbands can enter and exit and taste the unique zone. If the Rod & Gun Club’s hot dogs and full bar aren’t enough, you can grab a lunch break at one of Everglades City’s three seafood restaurants. Or stroll through the historic Smallwood Store.

If you have purchased a reserved seat, a chair will be waiting for you. If you’re coming in general admission, bring your own seat, apply sunscreen, and enjoy. (More information at the end of the story).

Psalms, hymns and spiritual songs

When William Barnett, who initiated the “Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs” concert on Sunday, November 7 and the organization he supports, began rehearsing his gospel choir, he felt a return to his roots.

The New York native has previously led a community youth choir that has grown from 25 to almost 300 children, so he’s more than happy that his adult choir for next Sunday is already over 90 years old.

“This is something that has been close to my heart for a long time,” he said. The concert, at Alliance Church of Naples, includes a wide range of music, and among them are favorite songs like “Amazing Grace”, one of the choir’s selections.

There are some well-known classics, such as the Meditation of “Thais”, with David Mastrangelo, second principal violin of the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra; more music by Kevin Mauldin, principal bassist of the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra; and some brilliant arias from a brass quartet of professional musicians from the region. jazz singer Amy bright, singing Gladys Knight’s moving arrangement of “Blessed Assurance”.

Jeffrey Faux, Acting Director of the Naples Philharmonic Chorus, will conduct the orchestra and concert pianist Tamra Richardt is on the program. Some “stories behind the song” will be offered by Robert Petterson, retired senior pastor of Covenant Church and an author / motivational speaker who wrote “The One year book amazing stories: 365 days of gods’ presence in unlikely places. “

There will also be comments from some of those helped by Storytellers Creative Arts, an organization that practices therapeutic art. It serves various groups such as crossroads Recovery therapy at the David Lawrence Center, a veterans arts group, Youth Haven, Lighthouse for the Blind and more. This emphasis on the visual arts will be reinforced by the sculpture by Ken Vitor, which will be on display for the event.

So while admission to the concert is free (but registration is encouraged; see below), Barnett and the organization hope that attendees will contribute to Storytellers Creative Arts for its artistic mission. Bennett said he found the concert to operate on its own, with singers happy to have social contact and vocal expression for the first time in at least 1 year after the pandemic.

“It has been a healing in itself,” he said.

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers the arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News / naplesnews.com. Contact her at 239-213-6091.

What: Everglades Music Festival to help restore the village’s historic bank building

When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday November 6

Or: Lawn of the Rod & Gun Club at 200 Broadway, Everglades City

Admission: $ 40 full car; $ 20 bicycle or pedestrian; $ 50 for the reserved seat, available at saveBOE.com or call 239-695-2905; donations are also accepted online

What:Concert of psalms, hymns and spiritual songs to help support the creative arts organization of storytellers

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, November 7

Or: Alliance Church of Naples, 6926 Trail Blvd., Naples

Admission: To free; donations are accepted at the event or online

Registration:scanaples.org