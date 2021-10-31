‘Squid Game’ doesn’t look very fun and not entertaining to watch

Add The Squid Game to the list of virally popular shows that I don’t expect to watch until the end.

Despite, in this case, be curious what could be the end.

The Squid Game, a Netflix import from South Korea that became a sensation, comes far third behind The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones among the shows I chose to ignore.

One of the reasons is its style. While claiming to tell tales of such unlucky people, most of them in debt to loan sharks or dodging arrest warrants signaling serious prison time, The Squid Game remains so studiously superficial that it elicits no sincere respect for its people. characters or their fate, which is likely to death by mobsters or Squid Game organizers. That, or virtual death by enlistment in a Korean prison for life.

The characters tend to shout their lines, which is quite off-putting in the original Korean, not to mention the poorly dubbed and barely played English. The emotions and feelings are deep and so obvious that they become more laughable than worrying. Even when death or a real calamity, like a woman in need of attention with advanced diabetes, looms.

With such despicable, most likeable and not overly likeable characters, being a businessman who has lost everything at the game and who has added embezzlement and fraud to his problems, The Squid Game depends on one element that triggers the game. curiosity and creates a minimum of suspense.

It’s the squid game itself. In the episodes I watched, the only reason I kept watching The Squid Game TV was to see what contest was designed for the hapless gamers to save their lives and their chance to win. millions of dollars in South Korean currency. .

Here is how it works.

Squid Game participants were drawn to a paramilitary group clad in costumes that mask any means of recognizing them in an attempt to survive a game, usually simple and familiar child’s play, which offers a fortune in winnings that can be used to write off the debt. and attain wealth that can lead to a new carefree life.

The first of these games is Red Light, Green Light. The second is to meticulously cut shapes out of a fragile sugar pie crust without breaking the star, circle, or umbrella that game supervisors have embedded in it.

The penalty for breaking the rules, clearly laid out before each game, or for not completing a task, no matter how difficult, is immediate death. One of the guards watching the fight shoots the loser without pause or mercy, with the latter sometimes begged by a competitor who knows he has violated the instructions given.

Competitors sign a contract accepting their summary execution for disobedience or failure of a mission.

The Squid Game portrays an ugly and cruel world. Some shots of Seoul as a bright and bustling city are surpassed by sordid areas where the characters live and work. These characters live in a downward spiral until they are no longer manageable. They cannot go about their day-to-day business because the police or a loan shark is always about to remind them of their desperate situation.

These are desperate people, who do not need to buy cash to satisfy the officials and the gangsters who prey on them, but who have spent money supposed to be used to pay family rent. , childcare or to maintain a reputation as a brilliant neighborhood. Star.

Taking advantage of this desperation, a paramilitary group dressed in bright red uniforms with black masks hiding the face marked only by a white square, circle or triangle where a face would be. This group invites those who see themselves as desperate to participate in a game that may result in fortune or sudden death and problem-solving.

The sad notion in The Squid Game is how death seems as enticing an option as facing what exists on the streets of Seoul.

The creator of The Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, is more insidious and sadistic than Ellen DeGeneres by devising a contest that humiliates her competitors and heightens their angst.

Apparently, squid play is a popular activity for children in Korea, hence the name of the show, although children’s play does not involve death, either actual or played.

Unlike Seoul’s toxic surroundings and the darker places the characters tend to inhabit, the paramilitary operation is clockwork efficient and clean enough to qualify as a pristine.

Everything is organized tightly and logically. The desperate ones who agree to try their luck at the games on offer wait around street corners and are picked up in shiny, chauffeured vans in which they are chemically asleep so that they cannot trace back to where the games are held.

The vans come together to form a double-row caravan that passes smoothly over a bridge and to a port where they enter a boat that takes them along with the competitors to an island. While unconscious, the contestants are stripped of their clothes and dressed in play clothes that resemble prison uniforms. They are housed, unisex, in a large room that resembles a prison dormitory.

Their guards, while best dressed in those tight, sleek red overalls, don’t live much better when not on duty. Their accommodation area also resembles a cell block, with their compartmentalized cells featuring a prison-like toilet, single bed, and spartan storage and living space.

Once all this has been seen and curiosity satisfied, it becomes as it should be over the episodes.

The decor and the imagined games are the spectacle. The lives of the participants are portrayed in too caricature to matter. The novelty fades. Dong-hyuk offers situations that are meant to generate interest, but few are dramatic or interesting enough to accomplish this goal. The general ham does not help.

The only plot twist that piqued my interest was the appearance of a Seoul policeman whose brother is missing and suspected, by him, of participating in the squid game, which the police do not otherwise believe exists. . This officer infiltrates the Isle of Gamemasters and poses as a guard at his own peril, as he is not trained, does not know the rules and is surprised at not wanting to kill the competitors who fail a match.

Although I am interested in this policeman, it is not enough for me to watch more of The Squid Game.

One program that interested me is another Netflix series, You, which adds wit to the otherwise vulgar story of a stalker who is so obsessed with a woman that he murders others involved in his life. .

I know. It sounds sick, but it plays out in an engaging way, and Penn Badgely is wonderful as a stalker.

I also watch Hulus Dopesick, who manages to fascinate while taking an obvious point of view and meticulously respecting Hollywood notions of political correctness.

Another sampled show, Netflixs On the Verge, about four women in Los Angeles who form a close friendship and fight to enjoy life in a way that emphasizes their feminism while being entangled in marriages, other relationships, parenthood and professional barriers.

Reminiscent of the Sex and the City format, On the Verge lacks that sense of pleasure and glamor. He goes about his business more seriously, often to his detriment, and like Dopesick, is determined to hit every populist and politically correct button on his head.

Christmas is here on Hallmark

The Halloween ship has just sailed.

The departure was just a few hours ago, but The Hallmark Channel is ahead of schedule.

Way forward. At The Hallmark Channel, it is and has been for a few days, Christmas.

I’m not the type to care or denounce in the slightest way the retailers who display Christmas displays at the end of September. It is their business. They know what they need to do to maximize it. And that’s none of my business. I can grab my water, protein shakes, eight cans of Goya beans for $ 6.99 (Costco) and other records, while ignoring the trees and reindeer.

It’s a bit surprising, although it’s still none of my business, to see titles like Christmas in Evergreen, A Wish for Christmas, Let it Snow, Christmas She Wrote, Christmas by Starlight, Coyote Creek Christmas, Christmas Sail appear. and Christmas Waltz. on a list of television networks when I make my scheduled flights to see what is broadcast on a given day.

Again, Hallmark has been in business for a long time, so you have to believe that he knows and carefully plans what he is doing.

Speaking of intrigue, my occasional look at Hallmark’s vacation programs, and everything I hear about them from cynics and aficionados tells me that they don’t vary much between films, including the most were commissioned or produced by Hallmark.

Indeed, there’s a meme going around that asks which has 643 titles, eight actors, four sets, and a plot, the answer being a Hallmark Christmas movie.

This plot tends to be romantic, sentimental, complicated, and resolved with a mundane yet tearful happy ending. It has a few variations after all, but usually involves the vacation reunion of a couple made for each other or not, resuming a relationship when a nomad returns home to his hometown for Christmas, or a complication such as someone with a past that he has kept a secret or a child from the same family who is reluctant to merge his clan with that of the man or woman that his parent has met and of whom he is fall in love.

Summoning Karen Carpenter in a different context, it can really make me cry, just like before.

None of these movies are really It’s a Wonderful Life or The Bishops’ Wife, but they do have worshipers, some of whom are camped out in front of their TVs, two months of snacks and handkerchiefs on hand to enjoy all the time. canon Hallmark, especially the new titles for 2021.

These include Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier in A Christmas Treasure (early Friday), Christopher Lloyd, Lyndsy Fonseca and Lea Thompson in Next Stop, Christmas, and Merritt Pattersn and John Ecker in Gingerbread Miracle.

And a happy new year.

Neal Zoren’s television column appears every Monday.