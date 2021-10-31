Day of the Dead party in CALS alley





Arkansas Entertainment, Events & Arts Events: Day of the Dead The Downtown Little Rock Partnership, the Central Arkansas Library System, and the Mexican Consulate in Little Rock will celebrate Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday with a party in the alley just north of the main Central Arkansas Library System. Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. The party will feature authentic Mexican food, drinks, music, and traditional Day of the Dead customs and accessories, including a handmade seven-layered altar (ofrenda). The public is invited to bring photos of their loved ones and / or an altar offering in honor of a loved one. Visit the Facebook events page, fb.me/e/1IjBlKo1M. Clarinet Concerto Symphony of Northwest Arkansas Principal Clarinetist Trevor Stewart joins fellow conductor Paul Haas for Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Clarinet Concerto” in A major, K.622, for the season’s opening concert Orchestra 2021-22, 7:30 pm Friday at Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, 495 W. Dickson St. The program will also include “Fuga con pajarillo” by Aldemaro Romero and “Symphony No. 3” in E flat major, Op.55, the “Heroic”, by Ludwig van Beethoven. Tickets are $ 35 to $ 57, $ 11 for students with valid ID, free for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Participants must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the date of the concert, and all customers, staff and volunteers must wear a mask inside the concert hall. ‘establishment. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit sonamusic.org. Jazzman in Residence Jazz vibraphonist Jon Metzger’s residency this week at the University of Central Arkansas includes a concert Thursday with the UCA Studio Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette / Jerome Sturm) Jazz vibraphonist, songwriter, songwriter and educator Jon Metzger will perform with the University of Central Arkansas Studio Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Free entry. Metzger will pay homage to two legendary vibraphone players: Terry Gibbs, with performances by Gibbs “https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/oct/31/day-of-the-dead-party-set-in – cals-alley / “The Claw” and “Sleep”, and his childhood idol, Milt Jackson, with “The Nearness of You” and “Bags’ Groove”. Metzger, in residence at UCA from Tuesday to Friday, will offer a jazz workshop at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, an improvisation clinic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and masterclasses / improvisation clinics at 9.25 a.m. and from 1.40 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, all in the Reynolds Performance Hall. All are open to the public. Metzger, who has recorded seven albums, is a three-time Grammy nominee and the author of “The Art and Language of Jazz Vibes”. It is part of the faculty of Elon University in North Carolina. Visit uca.edu/cahss/artistes-en-residence. ‘Legs & Lunch’ Eric Juhnke, faculty member at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, will discuss “Arkansas Quacks and Crusaders in Medicine,” Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, with a live broadcast on YouTube Live, as part of the Arkansas Central Library System. Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art’s “Legacies & Lunch” series. Juhnke will focus on the careers of John Brinkley, who made his fortune in medical quackery, radio, and advertising in Texas before opening Brinkley Hospitals in Little Rock, and Norman Baker, who opened an “alternative medicine” hospital. “at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka. Springs. “Admission is free. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3mWAg_KBT4KmxRswZtHLHw. Visit cals.org/event/eric-juhnke or the Facebook events page, fb.me/e/1mgMlUXu5. ‘Distillation’ Artistic Sammy Peters’ “Revalued: system; response” is part of Distillation, which opens Wednesday at the 211 South Contemporary Art Gallery in Bentonville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) “Distillation,” woodcarvings and paintings by Robyn Horn and paintings by Dolores Justus and Sammy Peters, opens Wednesday at the 211 South Contemporary Art Gallery, in the Engel & Volkers store, 211 S. Main St ., Bentonville. The exhibition will run until January 28. The opening hours of the gallery are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Free entry. Call (479) 268-5170, email [email protected] or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/oct/31/day-of-the-dead-party-set-in-cals-alley/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos