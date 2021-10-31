Entertainment
Urmila Matondkar is proud of Shah Rukh Khan for the grace, the maturity he showed after the arrest of her son Aryan Khan | Bollywood
Actress and politician Urmila Matondkar shared how proud she is of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking to Twitter, she praised Shah Rukh for the grace and maturity he has shown since the arrest of her son, Aryan Khan, earlier this month.
Urmila wrote: The true character of a person is revealed in difficult times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace, maturity and strength that @iamsrk has shown in the most trying and pressing times. Proud to have you as a colleague. You remain absolutely the best !! Lots of love. God protects you.”
Others commented on Urmila’s tweet and also shared their messages of support for Shah Rukh. Resilient, dignified but riddled with anxiety. Best actor and PAPA, always! #ShahRukhKhan, your silence said it all, one wrote.
It takes a lot of courage to be calm and deal with a crisis in silence. It is a superpower. The system seems weaker than an individual. Respect SRK more after this episode as a human than his entire cinematic contribution, wrote another.
Urmila and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Chamatkar, released in 1992 and also starring Naseeruddin Shah. Urmila also featured in a special song in Shah Rukh’s Om Shanti Om.
Aryan, the son of Shah Rukh, was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau after an alleged drug seizure on a cruise ship off Mumbai. Aryan and a few others were taken for questioning and arrested the next day. Aryan’s lawyers had tried to secure his release on bail, but it was finally granted last week and he was released from Arthur Road Prison on Saturday.
Read also : Twinkle Khanna writes about famous fathers ‘sons in the news’, not using the words ‘blast’ and ‘Wankhede Stadium’
Other stars who have expressed their support for Shah Rukh and his family include Pooja Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and many more. Recently, actor Shekhar Suman also warned Shah Rukh about fair weather friends. Now all those people in the film industry who went underground and didn’t support Shahrukh will come out of their holes like rats and rush to his house with bouquets and show false sympathy now that Aryan has been released. under caution. Shahrukh and Gauri must be relieved parents. They’ve been through a lot with no fault of their own. Congratulations on your son’s release on bail. I am sure he has learned the bitterest lesson of his life and will be worthy of it, he wrote.
