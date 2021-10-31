Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Carole King join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND Like many awards shows during the pandemic, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hosted a virtual induction ceremony in 2020. Saturday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, where the organization’s museum, the event returned with a powerful lineup to salute its 36th Annual Class: Former President of the United States Taylor Swift and a Beatle.

A video intro for Jay-Z that flaunted the wide reach of New York rappers opened with a tribute from Barack Obama. I’ve looked to Jay-Z’s lyrics at different times in my life, whether I’m getting rid of the dirt off my shoulder during the election campaign or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary. anniversary of Selma’s march to Montgomery, said Obama, who spoke in the package alongside Beyonc, Chris Rock and LeBron James.

Comedian Dave Chappelle, who delivered Jay-Z’s official induction into the arena, opened with, I would like to apologize for an apparent reference to the controversy surrounding his recent Netflix special, The Closer before he went. stick to the topic under consideration: Jay-Zs Eternal Calm and how he has remained loyal to his community over the decades.

When he said it was Jay every day. When he told us he would never change. You heard that and you probably said as a white person, well, maybe this guy should focus on his development, Chappelle said. But what we heard is that hell never forgets us. He will always remember us. And we are his point of reference. That he will show us how far we can go if we seize the opportunity.