KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan plays marriage contestant, says he’ll dream of it too
Amitabh Bachchan has been running a Kaun Banega Crorepati quiz show for over a decade, but was surprised by a contestant who wanted to play with him instead. He didn’t hesitate and continued to play a game of lal mirchi and hari mirchi (red and green chili peppers). He also joked that he would now be dreaming about lal mirchi hari mirchi.
Sony has shared a promo for the upcoming episode that shows candidate Ruchi in the hot seat. When expressing her wish to play a game with him, Amitabh Bachchan says: Are you not satisfied that I am playing this game with you? She clarifies to convince him, Sir, here I am playing with you, now you are going to play with me.
+
Amitabh begins to play and has in front of him a plate filled with dozens of red and green peppers. As she explains the rules of the game, Amitabh interrupts her and asks for some time to learn. Arey yad to karne dijiye, he said. The actor is then seen playing the game while the contestant sings, Lal mirchi hari mirchi, mirchi badi tez, jijaji sambhal ke rahna, jiji badi tej. We also see her asking him to be faster because he is running out of time. Lal Mirchi Hari Mirchi is often performed at weddings, a way for the groom and the bride’s family to bond.
Amitabh has met several interesting candidates this season. A few days ago, a contestant had bothered him endlessly by asking question after question about Amitabh’s Pink co-star, Taapsee Pannu. Amitabh also took the opportunity to bond between a father-daughter duo. He was recently seen blushing when talking about his romantic marriage on the show.
Also read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan turns away, blushes loudly when remembering love marriage with Jaya Bachchan
Amitabh also played Kaun Banega Crorepati with several movie celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini. He was recently seen dancing with Kriti Sanon on the show after she knelt down to confess her love to him.
