Mohammad Shahzad funny video | T20 WC, AFG vs NAM: All-in-one Afghan artist Mohammad Shahzad loves singing Bollywood songs off the pitch – Watch the video





Afghan wicket drummer Mohammad Shahzad impresses Rashid Khan with his singing skills. | Screenshot | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights Afghan cricket team led by Mohammad Nabi put on a big show at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup With 1 win and 1 loss so far, the Afghans are winning the hearts of the cricket world with their fighting spirit Video of Afghan box office drummer Mohammad Shahzad singing Bollywood songs has gone viral on social media Afghanistan were at the top of their game in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup after winning against Scotland in their Super 12 opener and followed by a very close encounter with their neighbors , Pakistan, where they ultimately lost by 5 wickets with one more to spare. But the team led by Mohammad Nabi are making life difficult for even the best names in the business, as they hope to be serious contenders to advance to the semi-finals at the renowned ICC event. With 1 victory already to their credit, the Afghans will surely seek to upset one of the big teams of the T20 WC. Facing Namibia as we speak in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan has posted a total of 160/5 after 20 overs. Building on the success of world-class spinners like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the dynamic Asian team will be keen to defend the score and claim their second victory in the ICC World T20 this year. Although Nabi, Rashid, Mujeeb and the others have been in the limelight when it comes to their magical moments on the pitch, wicket keeper Mohammad Shahzad is stealing the headlines for his humorous stories off the pitch. The 33-year-old right-hander won hearts earlier for his quirky pre-match presser, where he hilariously called himself a “natural beauty” who only takes 35 seconds to prepare and receives compliments from girls saying he looks cute. The hard-hitting Afghan opener has now gained attention for his funny video which has gone viral on social media. Shahzad can be seen humming some famous Bollywood tunes as he returns from his duties in the field. In a video shared on Twitter, a reporter is seen saying that there is “never a dull moment when you are with Shahzad”. Watch the video of Mohammad Shahzad singing Bollywood songs here: Shahzad is a self-proclaimed Bollywood music lover and loves to sing songs in Hindi. It is real entertainment, if you will allow it, for all Afghan cricket fans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/t20-wc-afg-vs-nam-afghanistans-all-in-one-entertainer-mohammad-shahzad-loves-to-sing-bollywood-songs-off-the-field-watch-video/828165 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos