Entertainment
Tony Visconti cries as he remembers David Bowie’s cancer news | Entertainment
Tony Visconti cried as he remembered the late David Bowie telling him he had cancer.
The veteran producer was working with hitmaker “Let’s Dance” – who lost an 18-month battle with liver cancer in January 2016 – on his latest album “Blackstar” when the legendary singer took off his hat to reveal some of the side effects. of his treatments.
Speaking at a luncheon commemorating Bowie’s 75th birthday last week, Tony told the group: he had no eyebrows and was completely bald, so we immediately knew what had happened. He made us sit down and told us that he had undergone chemotherapy.
Writer Dylan Jones, who was among the guests at the private event, noted in Sunday Times Culture magazine: “At this point Visconti started crying, which I think for all of us was pretty cathartic. and the illustrious life of someone who had meant so much to all of us, while perhaps ignoring the fact that he was no longer with us.
“That’s when lunch suddenly turned into a wake, a celebration of a life lived, but also a life lost. What I kept coming back to was the Bowie’s importance to culture. To my generation, he had been as important as Picasso had been to anyone else. “
Broadcaster Jonathan Ross and singer Boy George lamented the missed opportunities with the “Heroes” singer.
Jonathan recalled how he was invited to attend a rehearsal and turned down the chance to meet his idol because he wanted to invite her as a guest on his talk show and thought it would make a better interview. they hadn’t met before.
He lamented: I wanted the first time I met him to be on my chat show. That way it was going to be even more real. “
The Culture Club singer was working as “the locker room girl” at the infamous nightclub Blitz when Bowie came looking for extras for her “Ashes to Ashes” video.
George said: I saw Bowie walk through the door and like everyone else I was completely bowled over. Everyone followed him upstairs to the seating area, but there’s no way I’m too uncool. So I didn’t, which is probably why I wasn’t asked to be in his video.
Other lunch guests included Nile Rodgers, Bob Geldof, Daphne Guinness and Goldie.
Sources
2/ https://www.conwaydailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/tony-visconti-cries-as-he-remembers-david-bowies-cancer-news/article_134a26b2-c069-51d7-af65-2321b9418c3b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]exbulletin.com