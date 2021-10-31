PIL in SC Seeks CBI Investigation, Calls on Center to Establish Witness Protection Program – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: PIL has been filed with Supreme Court requesting CBI investigation into Mumbai cruise drug case, alleging interference with ongoing Review Bureau investigation narcotics in this case. The case involves the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and other defendants and has sparked a series of controversies and put the office and its officials in the limelight. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has also asked the Union Ministry of the Interior to define the national witness protection regime, as recommended in various reports of the Law Commission. Aryan Khan, along with his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha, were released on bail Thursday by the Bombay High Court, 25 days after being arrested in a drug raid on a cruise ship off the coast of the Mumbai coast. Lawyer ML Sharma, in the Personal Filed PIL, referred to the controversies raised by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zone Director Sameer Wankhede and others in the case, and called for a CBI investigation into the whole case. , including the alleged interference with the ongoing NCB investigation. In addition to requesting an investigation from the CBI, the plea also sought an instruction to provide “protection to all witnesses” in the present case. PIL also raised the legality of a complaint filed with Mumbai Police by a local lawyer using the alleged disclosure of a bribe saga by one of the witnesses, Prabhakar Sail, in the case. Raising a legal issue for decision by the Supreme Court, the PIL asked if a minister can continue to exercise his constitutional duties even after “interfering” in the investigation and “slandering” the investigator. “No one is allowed to interfere in the criminal justice systems. The State and the Minister of State have a duty to protect the Constitution and not to interfere in the investigation and criminal proceedings”, did he declare. “Witnesses are likely to be protected and not be arrested and tortured for making favorable statements in favor of the accused,” PIL said. BCN had dismantled an alleged drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship bound for Goa mid-sea on October 2 and 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, were arrested in the case. Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by BCN on October 3 and jailed under the relevant articles of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale / purchase of prohibited drugs, conspiracy and aiding and abetting .

