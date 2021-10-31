Entertainment
Bollywood films that pay homage to major Indian cities
World Cities Day is celebrated on October 31 every year and in the wake of the pandemic, here’s how people can celebrate it. With Bollywood movies being an integral part of Indian culture, why not spend the day watching films that will help you see the country from the comfort of your home? OfGulabo Sitabo ToDelhi 6, here are some films that pay homage to Indian cities.
Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na – Bombay
The 2008 film features several places in the city that Mumbaikars certainly find familiar and probably feel nostalgic for. Several scenes of the film are shot at Fort Bandra, including the popular song, Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, in which Jai tried to make Aditis smile after losing her kitten. The film stars Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in the lead roles.
Gulabo Sitabo – Lucknow
The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana and will be something a resident of Lucknow holds dear. Several monuments, including Lahri Manzil, Lal Darwaja, Lucknow College of Arts and Crafts, etc. had an important role to play in the film. The film is a perfect tribute to the city of the Nawabs.
Kahaani – Calcutta
The Vidya Balan-starrer is set in Kolkata and its title track, Friend shotti bolchi is a tribute to the city. The song takes viewers on a city tour during Durga Puja and features prime locations like the Howrah Bridge, Lal Bazaar, and others. Released in 2012, the film revolved around a pregnant woman looking for her husband.
Delhi 6 -Delhi
With Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles,Delhi-6 explores several popular places in the capital. The film features iconic locations like Chandni Chowk and his famous jalebis and also features scenes shot at the Red Fort. The film also portrays the magnificent Jama Masjid and also includes glimpses of Connaught Place.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani -Udaipur
On World Cities Day, this iconic entry from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is a watch you should not miss. The film featured the grand Indian wedding of Kalki Koechlin’s character at the Oberoi Udaivilas, located on the shores of Lake Pichola in Udaipur. The design and architecture of the place are inspired by the Mewari tradition.
