City Report: SF Officials Obtained Free Tickets to Expensive Outer Lands Festival Through Ethically Questionable Loophole





But in this case, the Parks and Recreation Department acts as a go-between, accepting Bulk Tickets from Another Planet and distributing them to their staff – so staff members don’t need to accept them directly from the seller. According to the report, this is in fact a loophole in the law. “Department officials would be clearly prohibited from accepting free tickets provided to them directly by Another Planet. Yet Rec and Parks nonetheless regularly distributes tickets provided free by Another Planet to its employees and officers, which effectively results in the same result “, the report found. In a response statement, the Department of Recreation and Parks said it was following “all local and state rules and reporting requirements,” and that their contract, which included a provision for free tickets in writing, was approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Department of Recreation and Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg declined a request for an interview. The Ethics Commission report acknowledges the truth in this (with the exception of some missing reports dating back to 2009, for which it also rang Rec and Parks). But the report essentially argues that while the practice follows the letter of the law, it most certainly flouts the spirit of the law, especially given the large number of free tickets handed out. Between 2015 and 2019 – the last year the festival was held – the department distributed some 1,855 free tickets to city officials, including staff members and commissioners from other city departments, according to the report. Of the known Outside Lands tickets given to Rec and Parks between 2015 and 2019, more than 1,200 went to staff and other departmental officials. The report does not include this year’s ticket data. This includes Public Works, whose former director, Mohammed Nuru, was ousted last year after being indicted by the US Department of Justice for allegedly accepting bribes to award municipal contracts. He was one of four city service heads to resign or be ousted in the ensuing ethics scandal, which alleges numerous cases of bribery and corruption in the city government of San Francisco. The ethics disclosure documents obtained by KQED in a file request also have detail the other city officials who obtained these tickets initially given to Rec and Parks in 2019 (at least two tickets each, and often more): Sheryl Davis, executive director of the Commission on Human Rights, Jeff Kositsky, former director of the homeless department, Manny Yekutiel ( who was appointed to an SFMTA commission in 2021), and Gwyneth Borden, chair of the board of directors of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, among others. Former public defender Jeff Adachi, who died in February 2019, also won free tickets to Outside Lands in 2018. (Disclosure: KQED received six free tickets to Outside Lands in 2019, according to city documents. These were unrelated to media coverage. Another Planet Entertainment is also a sponsor of KQED.) In 2016, Ken Garcia, a former San Francisco Examiner columnist and then staffer at the Young Museum, got free tickets to Rec and Parks. City attorney Dennis Herrera (who got six tickets) and former assessor-recorder (now city administrator) Carmen Chu (who got nine VIP tickets). Supervisory Board staff won 24 Outer Lands tickets among themselves in 2016. The restriction on the acceptance of gifts is “designed to limit the potential for payment for gambling and to avoid the appearance of preferential treatment,” the report notes. “Acting as a middleman for a high volume of such gifts seriously violates the source restriction rule,” according to the report. Another Planet Entertainment declined to be interviewed and instead directed its comments to the Parks and Recreation Department.

