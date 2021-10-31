The queen was asked to rest for two weeks





Getty Images The Queen has made official appearances via video link and will also deliver her speech at COP26 in this manner. The whole country wishes the Queen the best of luck, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, after medics advised her to rest for two more weeks. She will not participate in any official function during this time, including public appearances or special visits. But Buckingham Palace says she can participate in “light duties” such as video calls and office activities. The Queen is 95 and recently spent a night in hospital for medical checks after canceling a planned visit to Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister said that “the important thing” was for the Queen to rest. “I have spoken to Her Majesty, as I do every week, this week and she is in very good shape,” Mr Johnson said. “She just needs to take the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing. “The whole country wishes him luck.” Getty Images The Queen hopes to attend the remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday 14 November. It was announced on Thursday that she will not participate in COP26, the major climate conference which begins on Monday. However, she registered her important address for the event on Friday. The Queen’s advised rest time also means she will not be attending the annual festival of remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 13 November. It is an important event where members of the military throughout history are remembered for their service to the country. However, the palace said it was their “firm intention” to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the cenotaph on Sunday, November 14. BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said the time off was seen as “reasonable precaution” and it seemed the Queen was tired rather than sick. “The Queen has made three ‘virtual’ engagements in the past three days and she certainly seemed to enjoy them, sometimes smiling widely,” he added.

