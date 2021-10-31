what we know about the death of the actor in the series “Les Voisins”

Mexican actor Octavio Ocaa awakens 1:14

(CNN Spain) – Mexican actor Octavio Ocaa, best known for his role as Benito in the Mexican comedy series “Neighbors”, has died from a gunshot wound to the head. to confirm Saturday the Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) of the State of Mexico in a statement.

Octavio Ocaa, 22, debuted in the “Neighbors” series in 2005, which ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2008 and returned to the screens in 2017, when Benito was no longer a child but an 18-year-old teenager. . From 2017 to date, “Neighbors” has added eight more seasons, for a total of 11.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident so far, so few details are known about it.

According to the official version of the FGJ of State and certain declarations of the father of Octavio Ocaa (posts which collide), this is what we know about the death of the actor of “Neighbors”.

What not?

The public prosecutor said that Octavio Ocaa died of a bullet in the head and that his body was found inside the truck he was driving. The vehicle crashed on the Chamapa-Lechera highway, near the Prados Iztacala district, in the municipality of Atizapn in Zaragoza.

Two people were accompanying Ocaa in the truck. FGJ State pointed out that after testifying, the two people said that municipal police officers arrested them while they were driving through the streets of Cuautitln Izcalli commune on the afternoon of Friday 29 October.

The driver, who was Ocaa, did not stop, accelerated and this triggered a chase, according to two testimonies collected by the prosecution.

Pursuit and firearm

Amidst the persecution, the prosecutor commented in what is so far the only statement that has been released on the case, Ocaa allegedly lost control of the truck, causing it to crash over the edge. of the road.

The authorities commented that after the truck accident, they found Octavio Ocaa “with a gunshot wound to the head and the two companions were seized by elements of the municipal police”.

One of the people in the truck said Ocaa had a gun, which he took from the vehicle’s glove box. However, the prosecutor said, the companions and city police claim that there was no exchange of gunfire.

Prosecutor investigates death of actor Octavio Ocaa 1:12

Who were the two people accompanying Octavio Ocaa?

The FGJ state added that the two escorts said they had known Ocaa for several years and that in recent days they had consumed alcohol with him.

For his part, Octavio Prez, the father of the late Octavio Ocaa, addressed the press on Saturday outside the vigil and, questioned about the companions of the vehicle, assured that his son had confidence that he had hired them.

What else did Octavio Ocaa’s father say?

Octavio Prez has said he is devastated by the death of his son and said he is someone who has no enemies.

In addition, he affirmed that his wish is that the body of his son be taken this Sunday to Tabasco since that is where the family comes from.

He also indicated that the versions that it was an attempted theft of the truck they were traveling in are not true.

Other authorities

CNN tried to contact police in Cuautitlan Izcall – a municipality in which Octavio Ocaa and his companions were traveling when they were allegedly arrested – but the institution said it did not have more details on the case for the moment.

The municipal government of Cuautitlan Izcall noted in a statement which works in collaboration with the FGJ State “in order not to create speculation and to let the investigations carried out by the competent authorities determine the responsibilities”.

“After the unfortunate events, we will collaborate at all times because our function is to safeguard the lives of Izcallenses and all those who pass through the demarcation, so we will be respectful of the investigations so as not to hamper the work of the Prosecutor Office,” said added the municipal government.

Reactions

Various personalities from the Mexican entertainment world have reacted to the news of Octavio Ocaa’s death.

One of them was Eugenio Derbez, who is the executive producer of the series “Neighbors”. On his social networks, he said: “The violence has once again taken one of our own,” wrote Derbez who demanded justice for him and his family.

For his part, Eduardo ‘Lalo’ Espaa, protagonist of “Necinos” who brings the character of Germn Martnez to life and therefore collaborator of Octavio Ocaa, wrote on Twitter: “We are defeated. I cannot sleep, I cannot not stop crying and shaking. RIP Octavio Ocaa, our dear Benito in #Nighbors My condolences to his parents and sisters. A big hug full of love. Thank you for so much laughter and for sharing your angel. “

These two have been joined by several other posts, which you can see here.