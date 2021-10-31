Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu transform into ghosts for their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s Halloween party. See pretty pictures | Bollywood

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu joined the Halloween party with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and turned into ghosts. Soha shared several photos from the Halloween event on Instagram.

The first photo shows Soha completely covered from head to toe in a white sheet, like a ghost. She is able to see through the black pool goggles as she joins Kunal Kemmu, who wears a white t-shirt and jeans but wears a white wig to do so. Inaaya is dressed as a unicorn, with colorful hair, wings, and a unicorn headband.

+

Other photos show Inaaya with her friends, dressed up as Batman, ghosts and other Halloween must-haves. She is seen in a different costume in other photos, probably clicked on at a friend’s Halloween party.

Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, be afraid, be very afraid. Halloween 2021. “Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, Adorable (heart emoji) Barely scary..when SO cute lol. Gul Panag dropped several heart emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote with humor, This is the scariest unicorn I’ve ever seen! ” On the legend of Soha, one fan asked, I’m not. How to be afraid of an adorable family? A clue ?

Also read: Soha Ali Khan: I don’t apologize to Inaaya when I leave her at home and go out to work

Soha had shared some photos of Inaaya in August as she joined elementary school. Speaking of how she is raising Inaaya, Indian Express once told in an interview, I can hear my mother’s voice coming out of me. Even in the way I talk to Inaaya, in the way I guide, teach or nurture her. My mom has always been a little strict, and when I get strict, I almost look like her. But, maybe my mom wasn’t as controlling as I was. I want to do everything, while she was happy to delegate

Soha is the daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.