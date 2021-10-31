I’ve been watching Bollywood movies all my life

MUMBAI: Pakistani-born actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a Bollywood star and superhero named Kingo in upcoming Marvel movie ‘Eternals’, says he’s watched Hindi movies his entire life and that his favorite actors are Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

‘Eternals’ is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be released on November 5.

Nanjiani said it was “the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious and moving project” he has ever been involved in. He also praised director Chloe Zhao.

The actor is a big fan of Bollywood films.

“I grew up watching Bollywood and I am a huge fan of Bollywood movies. I have watched Bollywood movies all my life. My favorite stars have been Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Shammi Kapoor. I have seen many pictures of all these films. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan … It’s a dream come true! It’s dreaming too big! “

‘Eternals’ follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long considered lost in history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to come together to defend humanity once again.

It also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, along with Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Oscar winner Angelina Jolie.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, and directed by Chloe Zhao, who won the Oscar for Best Director this year for “Nomadland”.

SOURCE: IANS