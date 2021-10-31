Entertainment
“I am really happy to share our relationship”
Kal Penn has some exciting news to share: the actor, who rose to fame in the Harold and Kumar films, is engaged to longtime partner Josh.
Penn, 44, has never spoken publicly about his sexuality in the past. While he says he has always maintained an open attitude with those around him, Josh (whose last name has not been revealed) and their family members are more “calm” about their personal lives. .
“I’ve always been very public with everyone I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s someone I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or if we’re talking to friends,” Penn said. . People in an interview to promote his new memories, You can’t be serious. “I’m really happy to share our relationship with the readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents and my brother, four people that I’m closest to in the family are pretty calm. They don’t like attention and avoid the limelight. “
Penn also appeared on CBS Sunday morning this week, where he spoke about his experience sharing his relationship with his readers and his family.
“I mean, you know, Josh and I have been together for 11 years,” Penn said. “We celebrated our 11th anniversary in October. So for me in writing about this, I think the tricky thing was… it’s very concrete in our lives, and when you’re the son of Indian immigrants who says that you wanted to be an actor, the chaos that this creates in your family and your community will trump all the rest, always. “
In his book, Penn explained that he and Josh met while Penn was working for the Obama administration in Washington, DC. and put on NASCAR.
“I was like, ‘This is obviously not going to work,'” said Penn. People. “I have a day off from the White House and this guy casually watches the cars turn left? Next thing you know, it’s been a few months and we watch NASCAR every Sunday. Is it happening? ‘ I wanted the reader to appreciate the love and humor through all of these stories. ”
Regarding his homosexuality, Penn said he “discovered my own sexuality relatively late in his life compared to a lot of other people.” However, he thinks that “there is no timeline for this stuff. People find out about their shit at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did.”
Now the couple are in the midst of planning the wedding. While Penn has said he wants “the big Indian wedding,” Josh is a bit more interested in keeping things quiet. Josh who hates attention said, ‘Or we could just do a quick 20 minute thing with our families and that’s it. “So we have to meet halfway,” Penn said. People.
In his interview with CBS Sunday morning, Penn, raised in New Jersey, said he hasn’t seen anyone grow up like him on television.
“If you’ve always grown up seeing people who look like you on screen, I fully understand why a lot of people are like, ‘Well, what’s the deal?’,” He said. “But being invisible kind of makes you feel like your possibilities might be limited.”
But it was a high school drama teacher who saw a spark in Penn and encouraged him to pursue an acting career. Of course, Penn rose to fame for several years when he worked with the Obama administration as a member of the Office of Public Engagement, with a focus on connecting with Asian Americans and Islanders. of the Pacific. The career change was unexpected at the time, and Penn said he remembers his manager being “very puzzled.” Still, Penn maintains that it wasn’t politics that got him there.
“I don’t like politics, I like public service,” he told CBS. “And that goes back to my grandparents who walked with Gandhi in the Indian independence movement. And these are the conversations at the table that we had.”
The actor then came back to life on camera, starring in the comedy series Sunny side and on the psychological drama of CBS Clarice.
On Sunday, Penn shared a video thanking fans for their supportive social media posts.
