Setlist, Recap & The Skinny





Drummer Jay Lane replaced Billy for part of the second set. By Andy Kahn October 31, 2021 • 8:12 a.m. PDT

Dead & Company performed the midway show of a three-night Halloween run at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann missed part of the second set and was again replaced by Jay Lane. Let Good Times Roll kicked off the show with guitarists Bob Weir and John Mayer and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti performing the song’s verses. Kreutzmann, fellow drummer Mickey Hart and bassist Oteil Burbridge then laid the funky foundation for Shakedown Street, delivered to the band’s generally slowed tempo and developing into a dark, groovy jam. The juxtaposition of the Loping Shakedown with a Bertha directed by Mayer gave the latter track a particularly lively feel as the guitarist provided an agile solo throughout. Weir then led the tour’s first performance of New Minglewood Blues, the song the Grateful Dead covered on their self-titled 1967 debut album and again on their 1978. Shakes Street LP. More blues was in store as Mayer took on a searing version of Elmore James It Hurts Me Too. The set continued with Weir leading the group through Tennessee Jed. A long bird song served as the opening ensemble’s final song and led to an expansive improvisation. With an official time of just a few seconds of just 19 minutes, Bird Song opened up to a spacious jam and found Mayer conversing with Chimenti, while Weir embellished and the rhythm section followed the multi-faceted jam. Read on after The Skinny for the rest of the recap and more. The Skinny Sponsored by The Setlist The place name Hollywood Bowl [See upcoming shows] Capacity 17,500 Previously 5 shows

05/31/2017, 06/01/2017, 06/03/2019, 06/04/2019, 10/29/2021 The music First series 7 songs Second Set & Again 9 songs Total number of songs

16 songs

11 originals / 5 covers Average vintage

1973 Average gap between pieces

6.61 [Gap chart] Beginnings

Nothing Tour debut

New Minglewood Blues, Throwing Stones The biggest bust

Throwing stones LTP 08/23/2021 (25 Show Deviation) Longest song

Birds singing 18:57 Shortest song

Another saturday night 5:44 The propagation

The Grateful Dead – 1, Aoxomoxoa – 1, From the Mars Hotel – 1, Shakedown Street – 2, In The Dark – 1 Dead & Co. started the second set softly, setting up Jack Straw’s opening with a nice intro and continuing with a back approach after having fully pitched the song. Intensity and pace increased throughout the 13-minute open, which was followed by Sugaree. Taking a similar trajectory to his predecessor, Sugaree boiled in tension and reached a passionate peak as Mayer quickly pulled notes from his guitar. Classical mates China Cat Sunflower and I Know You Rider provided their typical blend of familiar tunes and improvisation, leading up to the Drums Night segment. Kreutzmann left the stage at the start of Drums, performed by Hart and Burbridge. Billy, who was replaced by Lane on four recent Dead & Co. shows in Colorado due to an undisclosed illness (other than not being COVID-19), has remained off stage after the space improvisation that followed. When the full band returned for the Throwing Stones’ first fall tours, it was Lane sitting next to Hart, and the guest drummer stayed on for the rest of the set and encore. The group continued with Days Between, the unmissable One More Saturday Night and Not Fade Away closer. Pressed for time, the musicians did not leave the stage before ending with the US Blues filling the recall box. Dead & Company is celebrating Halloween by finishing their run at the Hollywood Bowl tonight. Live streaming is available via nugs.tv. Watch the pro-shot video featuring the first song from last night’s sets below: Define a Let the good times roll 00:15:16 Attach

