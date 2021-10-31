The worlds are wicked with Aryan Khan. What Mumbai’s SoBo Elite Says

Text size:

Mumbai is such Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander type of khatarnak city. we played Squid game in this manic metropolis for decades! Considering that Mumbai has no time for losers and has always revered winners, it’s no surprise that at this moment Sameer Wankhede (no connection to the stadium), NCB Mumbai’s zone manager, is either looked on with undisguised derision for being short-sighted enough to think he would win the war he waged against the indomitable King Khan. What was he even thinking? Bhai aapki auquaat hi kya hai? please socho.

Back to Jo jeeta theory. Monday night, I was at a new hip Japanese bistro. It’s a daring venture that hopes to dethrone a goliath in the iconic Morimotos Wasabi food court, located in the even more iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel, less than a few miles away. The brash new restaurant has managed to attract one of the young Wasabi chefs and casually starts Wakai with an uncomfortably similar menu but with more gooey mayonnaise on the signature dishes. I enjoyed the food, the buzz, and the decor. The vibe was hip and super cool, with a manga-inspired interior and real grated wasabi root in Japanese soy sauce? Nicccce, to?

Will Wasabiget hilarious by Wakai? Can anyone hilao King Khan?

Aryan in Mumbai chatter

The Aryan father has hired the services of the best (and dearest) lawyer in the land, the mighty Mukul Rohatgi, who will undoubtedly go to court with every shot. On Tuesday, the psychological advantage was with the Aryan squad as Sameer Wankhede faced off against his bosses in Delhi, possibly to answer a few key questions about the corruption charges against him. As we know, a psychological advantage often wins important matches. Baba I’m not saying anything, read what the cricket experts write about India zabardast defeat against Pakistan in Dubai. You can blame the dew but, boley toh, our boys kinda messed up and underperformed hota hai!

As always, I happily heard the lively chatter around me in Wakai. Interestingly, the Japanese word Wakai translates to immature or young. In accordance with the Jawani-diwaani image of the place, other tables were dotted with shattering-looking SoBo bachchaa diary with kaafi paisa, based on what they ordered. Some of the girls were dressed in incredibly short and tight dresses, which exposed the underwear. I was caught watching and my children were deeply embarrassed. Show my age yes! I was told the idea was to display interior wear and not cross your legs while sitting. Whoops. I felt deeply sorry for bringing the average age back to the pub by fifty and disgracing the cool quotient. In a desperate attempt to save what was left of my ragged self-esteem, I shyly asked the DJ if what he had played earlier was the haunting theme of one of my favorite movies, Merry Christmas, Monsieur Laurent, a 1983 war drama starring David Bowie. Indeed, that’s what a pretty lady told me with masses of Taapsee Pannu curls framing her face. She must not have been born at the time! I left the restaurant with some of my dignity restored.

and sympathy for superstars son

Snippets of the conversations I had shamelessly listened to came back to me in the car driving home: Why is everyone so nice to the Aryans, eh? Come on like he’s the only guy doing stuff. Everyone at the table agreed that Aryan was a victim and that it was not fair! Like it was his fault for being SRK’s son, you. After a thoughtful pause, an Ananya Pandey lookalike added: Imagine I hear he was starving in this dirty prison and managed to survive on just cookies. How could he eat daal chawal like the other prisoners? So sad, you. Suddenly, the lobster with truffles I was about to bite into lost its appeal and taste.

Nawab Maliks’ exceptional detective skills are widely praised! Pakda! Now that an extortion angle has entered the narrative, things are getting more and more murky. However, let’s leave the last word to Sameer Wankhedes’ current wife, Marathi actress Kranti Redkar, who has vigorously defended her husband by telling the press, I Know My Husband. Errrrr. The rest of India now too.

Sigh if only that the ganja Gosavi hadn’t clicked on the selfie! See! This is what an obsession with the selfie can do! Think before you click. This celebrity in the same frame could be your nemesis.

It must be really, really hard being Aryan Khan. I say this in all sincerity. No one has a clue of their real life. But everyone has an opinion. I guess Aryan Khan will release a stronger man. King Khan will also retain his crown and endorsements. There will be diyas and lights illuminating Mannat this Diwali.

The author is a columnist, social commentator, journalist and opinion maker. She wrote 20 books. She tweets @DeShobhaa. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

