Octavio Ocaa. The video shows the last minutes of the actor alive

a video circulating on social networks shows the minutes after the accident of the actor Octavio Ocaa, 22 years old, who in the afternoon of Friday October 29, lost his life after a Filming gun to the head.

The death of the actor from the television show “Neighbors“caused a sensation among the public because it circulates different versions of the death in which two other subjects were involved as they traveled in the young comedian’s gray Jeep truck, in addition to the images and videos that have been posted on various social networks.

One of them is the video where the minutes before Octavio Ocaa’s death, just after the crash and the arrival of the municipal police to arrest those involved.

The video shows the moment when the municipal police of Cuautitln Izcalli are at the scene of the accident; First, the driver of the truck – the actor – is observed bring his bloody right hand to his faceThen one of the police officers enters the vehicle on the passenger side and performs a few maneuvers; Another cop walks up to the driver’s window and signals something via his radio.

Later, a few meters from the collapsed vehicle, there are four policemen, one of them subjects the subject who allegedly accompanied the actor to the ground; You may also hear one of the men in uniform saying “chart everything”.

The men in uniform interrogate the submissive man, then the wrecked truck and the actor in the seat can be seen again; However, the movements of the young man are no longer captured.

Police testimony

Octavio Ocaa, the actor of the television series “Neighbors”, was situated alive by the municipal police Cuautitln Izcalli, after hitting a mound, during a chase while trying to flee an operation while driving on the Chamapa – Lechera highway.

According to municipal authorities, municipal police officers attended the report about some people in a gray jeep truck carrying a firearm. The unit was located through C4 cameras, for which unit crew members were arrested who ignored it, which led to persecution within municipal territory until what they reach the Chamapa – Lechera highway.

In his attempt to escape, Octavio, the driver of the private truck, crashed and “went found wounded by gunshot in the hand; however, he was still alive, “so the police immediately requested support from the emergency civil protection units, who provided first aid and transferred him to Lomas Verdes Hospital, where moments later he lost his life.

The city council clarified that the actor was accompanied by two other people, who were transferred and made available to the public prosecutor, where an investigation file was opened to define the responsibilities.

“After the unfortunate events, the municipal government will collaborate at all times, because its function is to protect the life of the Izcallenses and all those who pass through the demarcation, so we will be respectful of the investigations so as not to hamper the work of the office of the prosecutor. “

The Public Safety and Traffic Commission said it was working with the Attorney General of the State of Mexico to clarify the facts where the actor lost his life, in order not to create speculation and to let the investigations in charge of the competent authorities define the responsibilities.

They find a gunshot on the roof of Octavio Ocaa’s truck

According to the institution, during inspections carried out on the van where the person who lost his life was traveling, accompanied by two other subjects, a firearm, a percussion shell and ballistic evidence were found on the roof of the unit, just at the driver’s waist.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is developing various expert tests, including those related to forensics, chemistry, photography and the mechanics of the facts.

According to testimonies obtained from the two people who were traveling in the van, they indicate that they had known the driver for several years and that they had been with him for the last few days consuming alcohol. They also mentioned that yesterday afternoon, Friday October 29, while walking in the streets of the municipality of Cuautitln Izcalli, municipal police officers would have arrested them; however, the driver did not stop and accelerate to avoid being stopped, which triggered a chase.

Both witnesses who were traveling with the deceased, as well as city police officers who attempted to stop the unit, said there was no exchange of gunfire.

