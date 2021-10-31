Will Smith discusses suicide in new trailer for YouTube series | Entertainment





Will Smith talks about his mental health journey for his next YouTube docuseries, even discussing considering suicide in the series trailer. In the clip posted to her YouTube account on Friday for the six-part unscripted series, “Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life,” the Hollywood star is seen at a table surrounded by family members, including her children, Trey. , Jaden and Willow. “It’s the only time in my life that I’ve thought about suicide,” said Smith, who is later seen in the trailer wiping the tears from his eyes. He doesn’t reveal any further details about this consideration in the trailer. The YouTube Originals docuseries follow the actor as he tries to lose 20 pounds (9 kilograms) in 20 weeks. “It’s the body that carried me through a whole pandemic and countless days grazing in the pantry,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post about the series earlier this year. “I love this body, but I want to FEEL better. No more midnight muffins,” he said. In the trailer, Smith reveals that during his fitness journey, he realized he needed to focus on his sanity – and share his truth with the world. “I’m about to show the world how little I know about myself,” Smith said. “What you came to understand as Will Smith, the larger-than-life movie star, the MC Who Annihilates Aliens, is largely a construct, a carefully crafted and refined character designed to protect me to hide from the world – to hide the coward, ”he said. Series release slated to coincide with Smith’s memory to come, “Will”, due out November 9th. Smith is seen working at a desk finishing his book in the trailer for his docuseries. The first episode is slated to hit YouTube on November 8. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-daily.com/entertainment/will-smith-discusses-suicide-in-new-youtube-series-trailer/article_08295cef-dbe7-526b-982d-5efbadd4fef7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos