Ted Lasso actor Phil Dunster provides update on the set of season three





Ted lassoActor Phil Dunster provided an update on the start of filming for the third season of the hit show Apple TV +. Going throughVariety, Dunster has said filming on the Emmy-winning show is scheduled to begin in the New Year on Jan.31. according to Variety journalist Marc Malkin. Dunster added: Honestly, I’m not trying to be shy, but I don’t know anything, he said when asked what fans can expect from the new season. I think they like to keep it fresh. But also Jason[Sudeikis] knows what the arc of the story is. He sprinkles ideas of what will come here and there but there is nothing specific. They are now in the writers’ room and let’s see what’s going on. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran says he’s been asked to write a song for the show’s upcoming third season. The singer appeared from a distance onThe Jonathan Ross Showon ITV last night (October 30) to promote his new album =, a week after announcing he had tested positive for COVID, meaning all of his promotional appearances planned around the albums release would be happening from home . I’m obsessed with it, the singer said of his love for the show. This is one of those shows where I constantly recommend it to people and they watch it instantly. I just think it’s awesome. Reveal plans to work on music for the next season, which is slated to start filming in January 2022 [viaCollider], Sheeran added: I’ve been asked to do a song for next season, before Waddingham interrupts him, asking him: Do it! You said it here, you must do it now! Season two ofTed lassolanded on Apple TV + earlier this summer. Watch the show again,NMEwrote: Ted lassoisn’t limited to football: in season two, we get to know the players better for their strength and fearlessness, and we’ve been honored with empathetic and hopeful stories that tell us love wins . It is about our world as it could be. As it should be. The titular star of the show Jason Sudeikis won two Emmy Awards at the 2021 awards earlier this year Outstanding Lead Actor in an Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series for bothTed lasso.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/tv/ted-lasso-actor-phil-dunster-gives-update-on-season-three-filming-3083894 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

