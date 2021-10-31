Rohan Bopanna, actor Devaraj among the 66 directors awarded the Rajyotasava Prize





The government of Karnataka on Sunday announced a list of 66 winners from various fields for the 2021 edition of the Rajyotsava Prize. Among the winners are tennis player Rohan Bopanna, film actor Devaraj, water resource expert Capt Raja Rao and theater personality Prakash Belawadi. Another award – the Amrut Mahotsav State Prize – distributed to commemorate the 75 years of India’s independence will be awarded to 10 state organizations. The Rajyotsava Prize is awarded in 24 categories, and each winner gets a gold medal and a purse of Rs a lakh. The list of winners is as follows. Literature category – Mahadeva Shankanapura (Chamarajanagar), Prof DT Rangaswamy (Chitradurga), Jayalakshmi Mangalamurthy (Raichur), Ajjampura Manjunath (Chikkamagaluru), Krishna Kulkarni (Vijayapur) and Siddappa Bidari (Bagalkot). Theater category – Fakeerappa Ramappa Kodai (Haveri), Prakash Belawadi (Chikkamagaluru), Ramesh Gowda Patil (Bellary), Malleshaiah N (Ramnagar) and Saavithir Goudar (Gadag). Popular art category – RB Nayak (Vijayapur), Gowramma Hucchappa Master (Shivamogga), Durgappa Chennadasara (Bellary), Bannanje Babu Ameen (Udupi), Mallikarjun Rachappa Mudakavi (Bagalkot), Venkappa Govindappa Bharawanta. Music – Thyagaraju C (Kolar) and Herald Cyril D’Souza (Dakshina Kannada). Sculpture – Dr G Jnananda (Chikkaballapur) and Venkanna Chitragara (Koppal). Social Service – Sollagitthi Yamunavva (Bagalkot), Madali Madaiah (Mysuru), Muniyappa Domlur (Bengaluru Urban), BL Patil (Belagavi) and Dr JN Ramakrishnegowda (Mandya). Medicine – Dr Sultan B Jagalutu (Davanagere), Dr Vyasa Deshpande (Dharwad), Dr AR Pradeep (Bengaluru Urban), Dr Duresh Rao (Dakshina Kannada), Dr Sudarshan (Bengaluru) and Dr Shivanagouda Rudragouda Ramanagoudar (Dharwad). Sports – Rohan Bopanna (Kodgu), specially capable athlete K Gopinath (Bengaluru Urban), Rohit Kumar Kateel (Udupi) and A Nagaraj (Bengaluru Urban). Cinema – Devaraj (Urban Bengaluru). Education – Swami Lingappa (Mysuru), Sridhar Chakravarthy (Dharwad) and Professor PV Krishna Bhat. Miscellaneous – Dr B Ambanna (Vijayanagar), Captain Rajarao (Bellary) and Ganagavathy Pranesh (Koppal). Science and Technology – Dr HS Savithri (Bengaluru Urban) and GU Kulkarni (Bengaluru) Agriculture – Dr C Nagaraj (Bengaluru Rural), Gurulingappa Meldoddi (Bidar) and Shankarappa Ammanaghatta (Tumkur) Environment – Mahadeva Velipa (Uttara Kannada) and Baikampady Ramachandra (Dakshina Kannada). Journalism – Pattam Anantha Padmanabha (Mysuru) and UB Rajalakshmi (Udupi). Judiciary – CV Keshava Murthy (Mysuru). Administration – RH Kasturirangan. Armed Forces – Naveen Nagappa. Yakshagana – Gopalacharya (Shivamogga) Horanadu Kannadiga – Dr Sunita Shetty (Mumbai), Chandrashekar Palthadi (Mumbai, Praveen Shetty (Dubai) and Siddarameshwara Kantikar). Pourakarmika – Ratnamma Shivappa Babalad (Yadgir) Fighters of Hyderabad-Karnataka Unification – Mahadevalla Kadechooru (Kalaburagi) Yoga – Bha Ma Srikanta (Shivamogga) and Raghavendra Shenoy (Bengaluru) Entrepreneurship – Shyamaraju (Bengaluru) The 10 NGOs and organizations that won the Amrut Mahotsav State Prize, distributed on the occasion of India’s 75 years of independence are: Veereshwara Punyashrama School for Blind Children (Gadag), Karnataka Hemophilia Society (Davanagere), Kottala Basaveshwara Bharatiya Shikshana Samiti (Kalaburagi), Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada), All India Jain Youth Federation (Hubballi), Anugraha Eye Hospital (Vijayapura), Utsava Rock Garden (Haveri), Adamya Chetana (Bengaluru Chetana) ))), StepOne (Bengaluru) and Banashankari Mahila Samaja (Bengaluru). Watch the latest DH videos here:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/state/top-karnataka-stories/rohan-bopanna-actor-devaraj-among-66-achievers-to-be-conferred-with-rajyotasava-award-1046015.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos