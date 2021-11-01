Doctor Who Recap: Stream Chapter One Of The Halloween Apocalypse | Doctor Who

RRegular readers may recall that over the summer I became a thug and suggested that if the BBC couldn’t provide a drastically revamped model for Doctor Who for the 2020s, it would be better. canning it. Then we found out that this season would be in six interconnected parts (a surprise), both Jodie Whittaker (not a surprise) and Chris Chibnall (surprisingly enough) was leaving, Russell T Davies would return as showrunner (a dropper) in a co-production deal between the BBC and Bad Wolf (a new twist), and apparently Sony is trying to buy Bad Wolf (omg and now?).

An emotional roller coaster for sure, and that’s ignoring the fact that the last time we saw the Tardis family, Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) were back on top of that Yorkshire hill. Ryan trying to ride a bike after leaving a rather tearful Yasmin (Mandip Gill) to continue traveling alone with the 13th Doctor (Whitaker).

And so on to a new series and opener, the Halloween Apocalypse, which wasted no time in introducing Dan (John Bishop) to us. The episode was important about introducing characters and setting up a disparate set of situations via a magnificent CGI of outer space and planetary destruction, but didn’t have much story to do with it. tell. I’ve long been clamoring for a Doctor Who Halloween special that did for Halloween imagery what the first Christmas specials did for the holiday season, complete with their Santa Claus robots and killer Christmas trees. But, despite the title, the series didn’t lean towards Halloween at all.

Did the episode work to set up the series and as a standalone story? The jury is out. It felt like a fairly light story on Karvanista, interspersed with what could have been the cold openings of five or six other episodes.

Summarize it onth sentence?

Seven billion dogs save planet Earth from destruction by the Flux, while many of the Doctor’s former enemies roam in the background.

Life on board the Tardis

Yasmin has clearly toughened up a bit since the last episode ended. She didn’t hesitate to challenge the Doctor about the Time Lord keeping secrets, and confident enough with alien technology to get Dan out of his trapped cage.

As for Dan, I didn’t like him, but I didn’t particularly like him either. There wasn’t much more to her character than having some weird alien stuff happened to her and responding with sardonic comments. Time will tell, it still is.

Yaz and Dan in Doctor Who. Photograph: James Pardon / BBC Studios

Fear factor

Sam Spruells turns as Swarm was the scariest monster of the day and is set to turn out to be a grim opponent in the weeks to come. He reminded me a bit of the Eternals of Can You Hear Me ?, and it was clear from the dialogue that he had been in the universe for a very long time.

Karvanista’s appearance sparked a lot of hilarity on social media for looking like Chewbacca in advertising footage, but he came across as gruff around the edges, rather than a threat. And on screen, he looked more doggy than Wookie.

The Doctor and Karvanista. Photograph: James Pardon / BBC Studios

The redesign of the Sontarans saw them revert to their original ’70s look and made it seem like they would once again be a powerful warrior race, rather than the butt of many jokes. The little dialogue between them in Chapter One suggested to me that their days of comedic relief might not be over, however.

Mysteries and questions

Jodie Whittaker and executive producer Matt Strevens have hinted strongly that we’ll get some sort of resolution or at least a more in-depth exploration of the Timeless Child storyline. And there was in chapter one.

We now know that Karvanista worked for The Division, the mysterious Time Lord organization the Doctor may have worked for before their minds were wiped out and they were transformed into the William Hartnell First Doctor we know and love. We also know that the Doctor and the Swarm are old enemies. It’s just that she doesn’t know.

And I can’t be the only person whose ears pricked up when Annabel Scholey’s mysterious character Claire said she’s come a long way, a phrase associated in the series with the Doctor’s own journey and the search for Gallifrey. She also seemed to already know exactly what a weeping angel was. How? ‘Or’ What?

Claire, played by Annabel Scholey. Photograph: James Pardon / BBC Studios

Deeper into the vortex

Flux is the first six-part live Doctor Who story to hit BBC One screens since Tom Bakers The Armageddon factor was transmitted in 1979. Shada should have been in six parts the following year, but collective action halted production, dooming the story to an endless loop of being almost definitely completed by a whole series of almost definitive remakes (there are another in Blu-Ray Later this year). Animation directed by David Tennant Dreamland aired in six short parts in 2009 on the BBC’s Red Button service and website.

The Nitro-9 that the Doctor mentioned in the opening sequence was a type of explosive developed and worn by Doctor Ace’s seventh companion in the late ’80s.

It’s no surprise that the Doctor Who universe has an alien species of dogs. After all, during RTD’s years we met the Cat People of New York, the Rhino people known as Judoon, and the Daleks went through this weird phase of turning their workers of old New York City into people. of pigs.

The Sontarans first appeared in Jon Pertwee’s history in 1973 The warrior of time. It introduced the much late Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith, and was the first story in which the Doctor mentioned his house name as Gallifrey. The planet had already been seen but left unnamed in both War games and The three doctors. Imagine the social media arguments we might have had at the time over the return of Barry Letts and Terrance Dicks this in the show.

The next time

The smarter I am you are the potato an action as we reach Flux chapter two and witness the war of the Sontarans. We know the Crimean War is going to be a setting, and this nurse Mary Seacole will be featured as a historic guest character played by Sara Powell. Sontar-ha!