Hollywood Actors of the Week: James Michael Tyler of Friends has passed away; SPLIT by Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid





The past week in Hollywood has been full of shocking developments. If you haven’t had time to keep up with all of the happenings in H-town, don’t worry, we’ve got your fix of the weekly buzz that you might have missed. From a big fan favorite couple to the tragic demise of a beloved actor, the past week has been a mix of tragic and light news. One of the saddest news of the week, however, was the disappearance of Friends’ Gunther, aka James Michael Tyler, who died on October 24. Below are more updates on other major Hollywood events. Take a look at the Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week below: Friends stars paid tribute to James Michael Tyler The main stars of Friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, have paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor James Michael Tyler who played Gunther in the series. The actor died at the age of 59 after a two-year battle with cancer. The split between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid In shocking news, Gigi Hadid’s mother charged Zayn Malik with four counts of harassment which the singer pleaded without question. After issuing a statement regarding the charges brought by Yolanda Hadid, Malik refuted all the allegations and was placed on 90 days probation on each count. Amid it all, reports suggest the couple broke up following the singer’s fallout with the model’s mother. Alec Baldwin’s first public statement after Halyna Hutchins’ death After the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a filming accident that was accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin, the actor recently made his first public statement as he mourned her death and said that ‘he had lost a friend and maintained that he had been in contact with his family since the day of his death. Khloe Kardashian and True Test Positive for COVID-19 Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram to reveal that she and her daughter True Thompson have tested positive for COVID-19. The founder of Good American confirmed the same on Twitter, mentioning that the duo are in quarantine and are following all guidelines. People’s Choice Awards nominations The 2021 People’s Choice Awards nominations were announced this week and saw the Marvel show starring Tom Hiddleston topping the TV nominations. Among the musical artists, Justin Bieber pocketed up to 10 nods. The awards ceremony is scheduled for December 7. READ ALSO: Zayn Malik would be willing to ‘fight with every ounce’ to avoid Khai custody battle with Gigi Hadid

