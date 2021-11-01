Will Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra enter Rohit Shettys’ crime scene?







Siddharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty

Even as filmmaker Rohit Shetty teams up for the much-delayed release of his action thriller Sooryavanshi, filtered news from Bollywood suggests the director is already working on his next one in his ever-expanding crime scene. According to a report from Pinkvilla, Shetty is teaming up with actor Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series, which will air on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth Malhotra.

Sid and Rohit have been discussing a possible collaboration for quite some time now and things have finally come together with this webcast. It will take off next year and will be led by newbie Sushwanth Prakash. Although this is a detective series, the tone and treatment is very different from what audiences have seen in the digital world, the entertainment portal said citing a source close to the development. Earlier it was reported that Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff were also in the running to lead the series. However, Kaushal appears to have a busy few months ahead of him with reports that the actor is marrying Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif in the first week of December. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Rohit Shetty during Sooryavanshi promotions

Shetty is one of Bollywood’s most successful directors with films such as Chennai Express and the Golmaal franchise to his credit. However, it was his cop world that has seen tremendous success with Singham, Simmba and now Sooryavanshi coming out on November 5th. It is not known if the web series will be linked to the films in any way. The filmmaker is already preparing his next director, Cirkus, which should be released next year. Shershaah poster

Meanwhile, Malhotra, who has received critical acclaim for her latest release, namely Shershaah, is also working on another project for Dharma Productions, led by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. He also has Indra Kumars Thank God and Ronnie Screwvala’s production Mission Majnu in the pipeline.

