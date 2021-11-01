Alec Baldwin Calls Fatal Rust Shootout “One in a Trillion”, Says Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Was “My Friend” | Ents & Arts News





Actor Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins accidentally shot on the set of the western Rust, calling it a “one in a trillion” episode. The actor and his wife, Hilaria, stopped to speak to reporters by a roadside in Vermont, and although Baldwin said he couldn’t comment on the ongoing investigation, he revealed Ms. Hutchins was “my friend”. “We were a very, very well oiled crew making a movie together and then this horrible event happened,” Baldwin said. “A woman died. She was my friend … When I got to Santa Fe to start filming, I took her to dinner.” Picture:

Baldwin said Halyna Hutchins was a friend and was in “constant contact” with her family



Mrs Cackling, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza was injured by a gun Baldwin was unloaded outfit with one round live on the set of Rust in New Mexico October 21. Baldwin had been told the weapon was safe and it is still unclear how the live ammunition ended up on the set. The actor said he is cooperating with police as the investigation continues, but declined to comment further. Picture:

Ms Hutchins, 42, died after Baldwin discharged a gun while filming his new movie Rust

Baldwin said he was in “constant contact” with Ms Hutchins’ husband and son, who he said are “mortified”. “The guy is overcome with grief. There are accidental accidents on sets every now and then, but nothing like it,” Baldwin said. “It’s a trillion event. He’s in shock, he has a nine year old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are so worried about him and his family. “We are anxiously awaiting the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded.”

Baldwin went on to say that he supports limits on the use of live weapons in movies and TV shows to protect the safety of people on set, and believes Rust’s production will not restart. New Mexico police said earlier this week that there was “some complacency” in the way guns were handled on set, but it is too early to determine whether charges will be laid. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said 500 rounds – a mix of blank bullets, dummy bullets and suspected live bullets – were found during the search for the set. The detectives have recovered a lead projectile they think the actor fired. Tests are underway to confirm whether the projectile fired from Mr. Souza’s shoulder was fired from the same long Colt revolver used by Baldwin.

