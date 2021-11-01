Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to pay close attention to Aryan Khan’s physical and mental health, Star Kid to follow new routine





After spending more than 20 days in prison, first in custody at the Narcotics Control Bureau and then in Arthur Road Prison, Aryan Khan was finally released on bail yesterday. For unknowns, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son were arrested by BCN on October 3 after raiding an alleged rave party on a luxury cruise from Goa to Mumbai. With Aryan now back home and with his family, the loving parents are doing everything for his best. Read on to find out how and what the powerful couple will do for their older son’s mental and physical health. As reported by Times of India, an entertainment portal said Aryan Khan would undergo a series of health checkups since he spent nearly a month in jail. The source further said that since the Aryans were only given food in prison during his time behind bars and he was not eating well, Gauri Khan was very concerned about his health and nutrition. For this reason, proper dietary advice from expert nutritionists will give parents after thorough blood tests. Besides a physical check-up, taking care of one’s mental well-being is also of the utmost importance to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. According to the report, the parents have scheduled counseling sessions for Aryan to start as early as possible to help him come out of whatever broke inside him during this phase. They would also prevent him from attending parties and dazzling the public. The site also noted that Aryan Khan will now follow a new routine. It is reported that Aryan will not leave his residence for several days due to the presence of large numbers of media staff and fans outside Mannat. According to the report, the starkid has been released under certain conditions by the High Court which he must strictly follow. Some of these conditions include his visit to the NCB office between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Friday to mark his presence. Speaking of the condition of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan while Aryan Khan was still in prison, the parents were devastated and had spent sleepless nights. Gauri had even ordered that no sweets be prepared in Mannat until he returned home. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more. Must read: When Raveena Tandon spoke about throwing a drink at her husband, Anil Thadanis, ex-wife Natasha Sippy: I don’t regret what happened Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/shah-rukh-khan-gauri-khan-to-pay-special-attention-to-aryan-khans-physical-mental-health-star-kid-to-follow-a-new-routine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

