Is it offensive for an actor to wear a big costume?

We are investigating why new battle lines are being drawn around this controversial topic.

What is the controversy?

Actress Sarah Paulson suffered backlash for wearing a big suit in her portrayal of Linda Tripp – the White House employee who uncovered the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal – in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Critics say it was a missed opportunity to launch a tall actor rather than continuing the career of the already highly successful Paulson.

Speaking to the LA Times, Paulson said she wouldn’t make the same choice again, but the idea that the only thing an actor brings to the table is their physical self is “a real reduction in the supply that the actor has to do. I would like to believe that there is something in my being that makes me right to play this role.

Renée Zellweger, who has already gained and lost weight for roles such as Bridget Jones, also faces the same anger for wearing a big costume in her upcoming series The Thing About Pam.

Isn’t it an actor’s job to transform?

Those who tolerate big costumes tend to put them in the same category as costumes and makeup.

Pearl Tan, diversity advocate, actress and founder of independent Australian film and television company Pearly Productions, says where the line is often drawn with big costumes, that’s what they’re for.

“Yes, actors have to transform and yes, they’re supposed to tell stories of things that don’t necessarily fit the physical description,” she told Body + Soul.

“There are limited cases where some can argue that it is appropriate. So, for example, an actor playing the role in a biopic … only when it’s a significant part of the story, where it’s a period in the character’s life. But we still have to wonder [it]. “

Psychologist and BodyMatters director Sarah McMahon agrees, saying that they are better used in biopics than in satirical films, there is such a range of actors of different shapes and sizes that it would be “fantastic to see. see more diversity in appearance within the film industry “.

So, is this how the fat combinations are used?

“Big costumes have long been used to demean and promote negative stereotypes… in particular [of] women, ”says Julia Erhart, feminist film scholar and associate professor at Flinders University, citing The Nutty Professor (1996) and Shallow Hal (2001) as examples of film fat phobia.

“The social condemnation of big suits can’t come fast enough,” she said.

Tan agrees. “When it’s a mockery, it becomes a shortcut in storytelling for stereotypical things, such as laziness, unattractive, or awkwardness. Then it becomes a problem.

This type of scenario perpetuates the “fat is bad, thin is good” dichotomy and affirms existing inequalities, and so the vicious cycle continues.

Do big costumes keep tall actors away from Hollywood?

Tan says that before we consider how big suits contribute to inequality, we must first recognize the “myth of meritocracy”: that the best person for the job is always bound to get it.

“This is not necessarily true, because the best person for the job is determined by people who are already in power,” she says. Essentially, the system rewards its own and rejects the rest.

Even if we were to ignore the weight biases that exist in the casting process, big costumes still reduce the already few roles open to tall actors.

“The use of big costumes in Hollywood has been problematic for a number of reasons, including the way they led to choosing thin actors over more diverse actors,” Erhart said, adding:

“The complexity of the human experience cannot be grasped by simply donning a prosthetic suit.

McMahon adds that the use of fat suits in the industry contributes to why many actors feel “uncomfortable sitting at the higher body weights required to represent more natural diversity.”

“The cost of non-compliance is significant for the actors who are initially celebrated for the difference. Ultimately, they succumb to the pressure to change their appearance towards the ideal of beauty, ”she says.

While McMahon says change has to come from the industry, she believes it will have to come from people as well.

“As we continue to understand the prejudices associated with weight, the shame of fat and the privilege of thin, we will begin to demand diversity among the players. This consumer demand will be a critical and primary factor in changing the values ​​of the film industry. “

Beauty through the ages

Sarah McMahon of BodyMatters explains how the beauty ideal has changed over the years.

1920s (Clara Bow): The flapper beauty ideal was comparatively masculine. World War I challenged the idea that women were physically and mentally inferior to men.

The flapper beauty ideal was comparatively masculine. World War I challenged the idea that women were physically and mentally inferior to men. 1950s (Marilyn Monroe): Another role change for women occurred after World War II and women became valued for their role in the family, especially in matters of childbearing. It seems fitting that the curvature and hourglass figure, which have been universally associated with increased fertility, have been emphasized.

Another role change for women occurred after World War II and women became valued for their role in the family, especially in matters of childbearing. It seems fitting that the curvature and hourglass figure, which have been universally associated with increased fertility, have been emphasized. 1980s (Olivia Newton-John): The beauty ideals of the 1980s emphasized fitness and nutrition.

The beauty ideals of the 1980s emphasized fitness and nutrition. 1990s (Kate Moss): A pattern in history has been that when women have increased their power, the beauty ideal reveals the opposite: childish, even sick, the feminine beauty ideal for the 1990s was extremely regressive and another example of the how the changing representation of body image is integrated. in the socio-political status of women.

This article originally appeared in Body + Soul magazine.