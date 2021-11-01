Bill Kreutzmann to miss Dead & Company Halloween show at Hollywood Bowl due to illness





Bill kreutzmann will be out of service again for the last night of the Death & CompanyHalloween race atHollywood Bowl, the group announced on Sunday.Jay lane will replace for the tour’s closing show. The drummer, who is recovering from an illness unrelated to COVID, has already been sidelined from four shows in Colorado for similar reasons. Lane also filled in for this race, which included two shows atAmphitheater of the Red Rocks and two shows atGreen Fiddler Amphitheater. Bill Kreutzmann then returned to the Dead & Company lineup for one-off shows in Arizona and Southern California and performed with the group for their first two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, although he made an early release and tagged Lane during the Saturday night show. I wish Billy K all the best and a very speedy recovery! For a full list of Dead & Company’s upcoming tour dates, click here. It’s Halloween, did I scare you? I’m fine and was sad to miss the end last night. I was not feeling well and the show must go on. I hit the road a bit too early and need more rest so I’ll be back full steam ahead to jam with you in Mexico. I look forward. Love is real

Bowl Bill Kreutzmann (@BKreutzmann) October 31, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://liveforlivemusic.com/news/bill-kreutzmann-dead-company-illness-jay-lane-hollywood-bowl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

