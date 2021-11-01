Can Bollywood stand up and drive change?

By Jagdish Rattanani

There is more than a grain of truth to the opinion broadcast about a concerted attempt to defame Bollywood, paint popular stars in a bad light and simultaneously discredit the ruling non-BJP government in Maharashtra. The shocking revelations following the arrest of Aryan, the son of Shah Rukh Badshah Khan, leave no doubt that there is a great deal wrong with the functioning of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under its authority. current leader in Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede. Hopefully he will be removed from his post soon, but how an officer can twist and concoct a story as it is claimed is a concern that shouldn’t go away in a hurry. The claim by an independent source that he was approached to tamper with Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp data is a measure of the entire collapse of the investigation mechanism, and adds credence to the allegations that the whole of the game was aimed at defaming and extorting money from the richest and most famous star in Bollywood.

These are classic things of the Banana Republic, events seen more in poorly governed lands ruled by gang lords or chiefs, which does not indicate a constitutional configuration at work in the financial capital of India. The rot runs deep on two levels, the political level by stoking community division, then the exploitation of those divisions by racketeering bureaucrats, with or without blessings from above, and sometimes to help accelerate bureaucratic careers. BJP officials like Kirit Somaiya who have met with family members of the discredited officer are not supportive of the BJP and only add credence to the argument that the party and the Center have a role to play in this dirty game. It is now incumbent on political leaders in their own interests, at least to put an end to it. The government must hold the officer accountable if the whole central apparatus is not to be discredited.

Bollywood in general has been facing the music of the NCB for over a year now, dating back to the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput last year, with central agencies getting tangled up in local police matters they should better avoid. In all of this, it was the movie stars who fared well, showing dignity and stature amid the trauma of NCB and other actions. Actress Juhi Chawla who vouches for Aryan Khan when he was released on bail is a magnificent example of Bollywood bond. The world’s most productive film industry, while producing a lot of junk (and good quality too) under normal circumstances, is a place for people of all colors known for their hard work and perseverance, the box’s collections -office ultimately deciding who is the star and who is not. Lineage and patronage can help, just like in any other profession, but that’s all there is to it.

How should

Bollywood react?

The reach and influence of the industry surpasses all other media. So far, Bollywood has been best known for the stereotypical portrayal of the good cop fighting the bad politician. Violence in uniform is glorified and sanctified, basically. This is often the role reserved for the afilmi hero. The dynamic of the elected leader is not well understood. This story is so in the air that when NR Narayana Murthy of Infosys once went to inaugurate a training program for IPS officers at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, he played such a hero policeman. stereotypical and unimaginative against a dirty politician / powerful criminal.

In contrast, Bollywood now has the first-hand experience of an allegedly bad officer versus a politician in Nawab Malik who patiently exposed some of the wrongdoing while stressing that he is concerned about justice for some 100 more sub-trials. who were victims of overzealousness. BCN. Param Bir Singh is another example of a disgraced cop, ousted from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner, no less, now reported underground.

These stories are as much the truth as they are about the bad politician. But exaggerating one side builds the idea among common people that only the police and various bureaucrats are benefactors, which leads to a distorted sense of how different branches of the establishment work, of the restrictions with which investigative agencies must operate and a poor appreciation of the constitutional framework which is the only safeguard against excesses.

Bollywood in general and Shah Rukh Khan in particular will serve the nation quite well if they commit to supporting more nuanced filmmaking and upholding the rights of all those who are victims of establishment abuse. He can resume the fight for the cause of those who continue to languish in prison because they lacked the legal firepower that Aryan enjoyed. He would be an activist Shah Rukh Khan doing his national service no less than the soldiers guarding our borders.

Yet, a lot of the Hindi cinema world may not have that sort of thing in them. They have often rallied together for charitable relief in times of national calamities, but their record of caring for their own who have fallen on hard times is poor. That too can change if there is a sense of politics coupled with public service that Bollywood can begin to embrace. Some attempts have been laudatory, but above all it is about reinforcing dominant, often repeated and biased narratives. To change will require rising to a higher cause, with notable examples like the latest real-life and on-screen heroes like Balraj Sahni and Sunil Dutt, both of whom have spoken and taken a stand. This means that Bollywood stars learn to speak a new language, engage in new spaces and find ideas for a new wave of films in the service of democracy, diversity, plurality and the rights of the disadvantaged, all that is under attack today in India. What strength such Bollywood can mean and what strength can it bring to a national cause!

Shah Rukh Khan once said: first get rich, then become a philosopher. Now is the time for him to admire Balraj Sahni, who said in a 1972 UNJC convening: Whenever I lost heart, my life became an insignificant burden.

(The writer is a journalist and faculty member of SPJIMR. Opinions are personal) (Syndicate: The Billion Press) (e-mail: [email protected])