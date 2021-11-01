‘Dune’ tops the Halloween heap, ‘Last Night in Soho’ scared – The Hollywood Reporter





Halloween is never a great time to hit the movies with parties and treats, and this year was no exception. Some box office costumes were better than others: Denis Villeneueve’s Dune remained at No.1 in its second weekend as planned with $ 15.5 million coming from 4,125 theaters for a 10-day national total of $ 69.4 million for Legendary and Warner Bros. Dune fell 62%, a relatively solid hold considering Halloween distractions. Abroad, Dune raised $ 21.4 million in 75 markets, including $ 33 million in China, for a total of $ 227.7 million overseas and $ 292.1 million worldwide. Halloween kills clearly benefited from its namesake vacation. The Universal, Miramax and Blumhouse installment held at No.2 nationwide in its third weekend with $ 8.5 million from 3,616 locations for an impressive total of $ 85.6 million and 115 , $ 1 million worldwide. James Bond Photo No time to die followed at No. 3 in its third outing with $ 7.8 million for a national amount of $ 133.3 million and north of $ 600 million globally. The headline of the weekend was overseas, where No time to die debuted in China at $ 28.2 million. As Dune last weekend, the film’s performance in the Middle Kingdom was affected by a major COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in lockdowns in many provinces, including parts of Beijing. Supernatural Japanese anime photo in North America My Hero Academia: Mission of the Heroes of the World won the biggest surprise of the weekend, opening more than $ 6 million from just 1,600 locations in the # 4 spot. FUNimation is distributing the film in the United States on behalf of Japanese company Toho. Sony Venom: let there be carnage topped the top five with $ 5.8million domestically as he headed for the $ 400million mark globally, including $ 190.4million nationally and $ 205.4million abroad. The big disappointment of the trick-or-treat parade was Edgar Wright’s psychological horror flick The last night in Soho, which, despite tons of buzz, opened 3,016 theaters in the United States for $ 4.2 million to arrive at No.6. Tracking had suggested that the critically-acclaimed specialty film could approach $ 8 million. dollars (Wright is the filmmaker behind Baby Driver.) Wright’s film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anna Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith. The film also features the late Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp. “There are few greater champions of the theater experience than Edgar, and we couldn’t be prouder that he made Focus his home,” said Lisa Bunnell, president of distribution, Focus Features. Opening a specialty film in around 3,000 theaters can be risky. Searchlight Pictures used the same approach to Drink, who also hoped to turn his supernatural themes into Halloween movie ticket sales. The results were similar. Directed by Scott Cooper and released by Searchlight Pictures, the film debuted at around $ 4.2 million from 2,800 theaters to link with Last night in Soho. (The final order will be determined on Monday.) Abroad, Soho started with $ 2.3 million and Drink, $ 2.5 million. The two Last night in Soho and Drink have been delayed from their original 2020 releases due to the pandemic. Also on the specialty front, Wes Anderson’s The French dispatch made a major breakthrough in its second weekend, going from 52 locations in North America to 788. Results have been mixed; The Searchlight movie grossed $ 2.8 million for a 10-day nationwide total of $ 4.6 million.

