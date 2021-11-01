Father of ’19 Children and Counting’ Runs for Arkansas Senate | Entertainment





SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) Jim Bob Duggar, whose extended family was featured on the TLC 19 reality show Kids and Counting, has announced that he is running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate. Duggar, who previously served in Arkansas House, announced on Friday about the family Facebook page he runs for the Northwest Arkansas District which includes Springdale. Last week, Republican State Senator Lance Eads resigned the seat for employment in the private sector. A special election will be called to fulfill the mandate. CCM drawn 19 Kids and Counting in 2015 following revelations that Duggar’s son Josh assaulted four of his sisters and a babysitter. His parents said he confessed to the touching and apologized. Josh Duggar also apologized for his porn addiction and for cheat on his wife. Josh Duggar is about to go to trial in federal court in November on two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $ 250,000 on each count if convicted. Longtime family spokesperson Chad Gallagher told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that no family “is immune to tragedy, grief or the impact of the decisions of those they love. He added that it’s important to note that Josh is an adult adult. Jim Bob Duggar, who was born and raised in Springdale, and his wife Michelle have 20 children and 22 grandchildren. Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-guns and pro-life, Duggar said in the announcement. It is time for the Conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs and our constitutional freedoms first. This is the second round of Duggars for the district. In 2006, he was defeated in the Republican primary.

