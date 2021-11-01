Shah Rukh Khan to remove his son Aryan Khan from Mannat after Diwali? [Exclusive]

It’s happy times again at Shah rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan returned home after being locked inside Arthur Road Prison for 25 days. The past two weeks have been very tiring and trying for King Khan and his family. Mannat had been in despair for the past few weeks. It was said that SRK and Gauri asked their supporters and friends not to visit Mannat until Aryan was released on bail. And now they have reopened the doors of Mannat for everyone. After all, now is the time to celebrate in Mannat. However, a senior insider tells us that SRK and Gauri are taking whatever steps are necessary to keep Aryan safe and away from the media galore. The past few weeks have been very critical for Aryan and they want to give him a break. Also Read – Aryan Khan Comes Home: 5 Ways Shah Rukh Khan Won Hearts As He Fought For His Son’s Freedom

For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan is out on bail. This means that Aryan is not allowed to leave greater Mumbai without permission, let alone outside of India. He had to present his passport to the special court. Now we have learned that Aryan will be removed from Mannat after the Diwali festival. You read correctly. A source informed us that Aryan will be staying at their Alibaug farm for the time being. Fortunately, Alibuag falls under the unrestricted zone. Shah Rukh Khan owns a lavish estate in Alibaug and the source added that the Pathan actor wants Aryan to stay there for a while while he heals from the trauma. The Chennai Express actor wants him to be away for a while and come back stronger from this terrible episode. Also Read – Aryan Khan Comes Home: Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Now Opens Mannat Doors To Family And Friends [Exclusive]

Additionally, the Bollywood Badshah is expected to return to work in December. He has Atlee’s film in the works alongside Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. In addition, Suhana Khan is expected to be in Mumbai soon. It is said that she will celebrate Diwali with all her family. It is twice a celebration after Aryan’s return. After Diwali, the whole family will go to Alibaug to be with Aryan for a few days. While Shah Rukh Khan will resume his professional commitments, mom Gauri, AbRam will stay with Aryan. Read also – Aryan Khan’s Caution: Discover the first reactions of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, AbRam, Pooja Dadlanis to the announcement of Aryan’s return home

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



